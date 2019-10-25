Rudy Giuliani Butt-Dialed NBC News Reporter, Discussed The Bidens, Fraud, & Needing Cash

The former New York Mayor reportedly has butt dialed an NBC News reporter on more than one occasion.

Rudy Giuliani, former New York City Mayor and current personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, reportedly mistakenly called a reporter’s phone on more than one occasion, and he left a message where he could be overheard in a conversation about fraud, talking negatively about the Bidens, and about his apparent need for cash.

The news was published Friday by NBC News, though the outlet says the most recent butt-dial occurred earlier this month – on October 16.

According to the NBC News report, the butt-deal occurred following an interview a reporter conducted with Giuliani. On a voicemail, Giuliani could be heard discussing similar topics to what he and the reporter had been discussing on their prior call. The report says that Giuliani spent three minutes complaining about the Bidens, reportedly making the same claims that he has made to the media in defense of the president’s call with Ukraine in July that has sparked the current House impeachment inquiry.

Giuliani reportedly talked about a “fraud case” involving a man named Charles, though it wasn’t clear exactly who he was speaking about, NBC News reported. The former New York politician can be also heard talking about business dealings overseas and the need for cash, though parts of the accidental call were difficult to discern, according to NBC News.

“There’s plenty more to come out,” Giuliani can be overheard saying on the voicemail, NBC News said. “He did the same thing in China. And he tried to do it in Kazakhstan and in Russia.”

“It’s a sad situation,” the lawyer to the president added. “You know how they get? Biden has been been trading in on his public office since he was a senator.”

Then, Giuliani reportedly shifted the conversation to the former Vice President and 2020 presidential hopeful’s son, Hunter.

“When he became vice president, the kid decided to go around the world and say, ‘Hire me because I’m Joe Biden’s son.’ And most people wouldn’t hire him because he had a drug problem,” Giuliani said.

The 75-year-old lawyer made other unfounded claims about Hunter Biden, NBC News said. On the overheard conversation, Giuliani claimed that the younger Biden had made between $5 and $8 million in his dealings. He also claimed that $3 million transaction was “laundered.”

The Trump ally was also overheard alleging that Hunter Biden “did the same thing” in China, and attempted to do so in Kazakhstan and Russia.

Both “butt dials” occurred following interviews that the former mayor did with the journalist who received the apparently accidental call. The first butt-dial occurred in late September during the mid-afternoon, while the more recent call on October 16 occurred after 11 p.m.

The president, in July, asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and claims that his son had acted corruptly in his business dealings in the Ukraine. The president has insisted there was no quid pro quo arrangement involved in the situation, though the U.S. was holding funds from the country at the time.

Following the backlash that Trump received for his call with the Ukrainian president, which the White House released transcript following the news of the whistleblower report, the president also publicly called on Ukraine and China to investigate the allegations into the Biden family. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an official impeachment inquiry in late September.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the president on Friday publicly defended his personal lawyer amid reports that a criminal investigation into him is ongoing. Trump called Giuliani a “great gentleman.”