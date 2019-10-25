‘Ex On The Beach: Peak Of Love’ Brings In Some Major ‘Challenge’ Cast Members

Ex on the Beach, one of the most popular reality dating shows on television these days, is looking to switch things up for Season 4. The last three seasons of the program showed exes reuniting on a beach in Hawaii, but this time, MTV is heading to Queenstown, New Zealand to throw a little bit of snow into the mix. Season 4 will also include cast members from the United Kingdom, a popular trend for MTV reality series during the past couple of years. The Challenge has already enjoyed major success by adding UK reality stars to its roster, and the trend is spreading.

According to MTV News, the main cast currently consists of Adore Delano (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Georgia Steel (Love Island), Daniel Maguire (The Bachelorette/Bachelor in Paradise), La Demi Martinez (Glam Masters), Tyranny Todd (Are You the One?), Callum Izzard (Ibiza Weekender), Ryan Gallagher (American Idol), Marlon Williams (The Real World), Nicole Zanatta (The Challenge) and Allie DiMeco (The Naked Brothers Band). Nicole is the only Challenge star from Episode 1 and she is labeled as one of the “singles.”

However, Nicole will be joined by some of the biggest names in Challenge history since the cast, who will intermittently be joined throughout the season, will include some pretty legendary exes.

Famous Challengers Jemmye Carroll and Laurel Stuckey will show up in New Zealand to rock their exes’ world. Laurel will be there to confront firefighter, Nicole. As fans of The Challenge will remember, the tumultuous relationship between the duo had been interrupted at one time by Cara Maria Sorbello.

Who Jemmye is there to confront remains to be seen. The reality star joked on Twitter that she was the host of Romeo’s ex, but the MTV of social media knows how to mess with her followers. It’s been two seasons since Jemmye appeared on The Challenge for Final Reckoning. Laurel recently was booted off War of the Worlds 2 in a gut-wrenching elimination in which she was disqualified due to a technicality.

Other exes joining the show include Sam Bird (Love Island), Niall Aslam (Love Island), Cameron Sikes (Temptation Island), Carlos Chavez (Temptation Island), Ashley Ceasar (The Real World), Jakk Maddox, Sydney Langston, Megan Nash, Magdalena Ruiz, Todd Mauer, Paris Decaro, Trenton Clark, Tyler Ash, and Emari Stevenson. Those without a show next to their name have not previously appeared on a reality program and instead are exes that the reality stars dated in “real life.”

Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love debuts Thursday, December 5 on MTV.