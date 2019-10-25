Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Incredible Curves In Miniscule Orange Bikini

The model sizzled in her barely-there bikini.

Tarsha Whitmore sure knows how to get temperatures rising.

On Friday, the Australian bombshell shared a sizzling snap for her nearly 600,000 Instagram followers to enjoy. While most of the world is experiencing fall weather, Tarsha looked like an absolute summer goddess. The photo, taken on her vacation in Maldives, shows Tarsha stepping out of a pool. She held onto the pool handrails and turned her face away from the camera. The stunner sizzled in a barely-there orange bikini from the clothing brand, MESHKI. She flaunted her flawless figure in the tiny two-piece, that left little to the imagination. Her ample cleavage, toned abs, and long, lean legs were on full display. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of her belly button piercing.

Tarsha slicked back her damp hair, giving her added sex appeal. She opted to wear a full face of makeup, including subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and a nude lipstick, that enhanced her gorgeous features. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a soft pink.

In the caption, Tarsha gave her followers a sitewide discount code for MESHKI.

The tantalizing photo seems to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 22,000 likes. Tarsha’s many admirers were also quick to compliment the stunner. While many simply left fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Love this pic you look so good in orange!!” praised a fan.

“Absolutely stunning and beautiful,” added a different commenter.

“Very radiant and classy,” chimed in another Instagram user.

The model graciously replied to a majority of the comments, thanking her followers for their kind words. She even let a follower know that they shouldn’t feel intimidated if they see her out in public.

“I saw you out the other day and was too scared to say hi but [you’re] so amazing,” wrote the fan.

“Aw you should’ve! I don’t bite lol thank you,” responded Tarsha, adding a string of heart emoji to the comment.

Over the past few days, Tarsha has been posting photos to show off her fabulous vacation. On Thursday, the beauty metaphorically dropped jaws by uploading yet another revealing bikini picture. The tan and toned model spread her legs and kneeled on the shoreline on a beautiful beach. Tarsha sported a black bikini with high-cut bottoms from Gooseberry Intimates.

To see more of Tarsha, be sure to check out her Instagram account.