Kelly Clarkson Dropped By The ‘Lucifer’ Set, And The Stars Of The Show Freaked Out

Stars, they’re just like us! With this in mind, it’s little surprise that when pop superstar Kelly Clarkson went to the set of Lucifer, stars of the show had to fan-girl. In particular, Aimee Garcia raved about the Voice judge while posting two pics to commemorate the event.

Kelly is known for her love for the dark comedy, and even went on a viral rant on Twitter when the show was canceled by its original network, Fox. After posting the video, Kelly earned high praise from fans, who appreciated the fact that the “Since U Been Gone” singer was helping save such a cult-favorite show.

“Never thought I could love you more and then you posted this,” one fan told the star, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Thanks to the show’s passionate fanbase — comprised of people such as Kelly — streaming giant Netflix was convinced to give the show a new home.

However, it appears that the “Miss Independent” singer isn’t done yet proclaiming her love for the show. Though no secrets were spilled, it seems as if the American Idol alumna is going to have something to do with the cast in an episode of her new talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Aimee teased about “shenanigins” coming on October 28.

That said, most of Aimee’s caption was dominated with statements about her love for the singer. She even wrote “pinch me” in the caption. Aimee’s facial expressions also demonstrated just how excited she was to meet the singing superstar.

The post earned over a whopping 237,000 likes and just shy of 670 comments.

“Omg omg I’m LIVING,” gushed one fan in response, adding three red hearts.

“This is epic,” agreed another.

Meanwhile, Tom Ellis, another star of the show, expressed his gratitude to Clarkson on Twitter.

Thank you to the LOVELY @kellyclarkson and @KellyClarksonTV for popping over and saying hello!!!!! The ❤️ is mutual ???????? https://t.co/D7oWUBK1aA — tom ellis (@tomellis17) October 24, 2019

As for Kelly’s attire for set visit, it seems like Kelly chose to keep it casual and go for a black jumpsuit. It looks like it could be ensemble that she had worn previously when singing Cher’s iconic “If I Could Turn Back Time,” as covered by The Inquisitr.

However, while she had worn multiple layered gold necklaces, heels, and a black belt during the time on her show, she had shifted her accessories somewhat for the Lucifer visit. On set, she wore no necklaces, choosing instead to showcase her collarbone. She also added a belt with a silver buckle, and wore trendy black patent shoes with a thick sole.

Fans of both Clarkson and Lucifer will no doubt be excited to see what will soon be unveiled.