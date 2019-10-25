‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Looks Gorgeous In Checkered Minidress, Booties & Beanie In ‘Sneak Peek’ Pic

Chelsea Houska took to her Instagram stories earlier today to post a selfie showing off her great style, although the snap came with some suspense. The redhead’s picture was captioned with words announcing that her photo was just the tip of the iceberg — more is on the way, thanks to her partnership with Lily and Lottie.

The Teen Mom 2 star was seen holding a smartphone with a snakeskin-like case as she snapped the mirror pic. She was rocking a cute minidress in checkered prints with a red-and-black color palette. There was a fun feel to the dress as it boasted a high-neck collar and drawstring ties — almost mimicking a sweater around the neck.

The dress was paired with a fitted and slightly frayed denim jacket worn open. Chelsea was also wearing black leggings and ankle booties, a look that is perfect for fall. She completed the ensemble with her trademark headwear — a matching black beanie. It was worn in a bit of a slouchy way, but there was nothing slouchy about Chelsea’s look. In fact, she looked gorgeous.

Chelsea definitely seemed to be paying attention to the small details. The checkered print also appeared wrapped around her right hand for a fingerless glove look. The snap was an ad as the star mentioned, but this fashionista will get her fans talking regardless of the scenario.

Some text appeared in the image.

“Sneak peek of what’s launching TOMORROW with Chelsea DeBoer x @shoplilyandlottie GOES LIVE @10am CST.”

Chelsea also mentioned Lauribelles, a brand that she frequently posts about, in the snap. For anyone wondering how the two brands are linked, a quick look at Lily & Lottie’s Instagram page shows it to be affiliated with Lauribelles.

Chelsea isn’t a stranger to collaborations. In fact, she’s even done some things with her husband, Cole DeBoer, in recent months. Alongside their partnership with retailer Itzy Ritzy, Chelsea and Cole also have a new eyewear collaboration with DIFF. You can check out one of their ads below.

Business ventures from the MTV franchise’s faces do seem to fall into two categories: Either they’re successful or they fail. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry seems to be doing well with her Pothead haircare brand, but it’s proved to be a different story for some of the other current or former cast members. Jenelle Evans has reportedly been dropped by her manufacturing brand as JE Cosmetics struggles. There’s also been bad luck for Teen Mom OG stars Maci Bookout and husband Taylor McKinney as their Things That Matter lifestyle brand has reportedly been dissolved after they failed to return paperwork in a timely manner.