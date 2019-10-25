R. Kelly Is About To Face His Accuser In Court As Part Of Sexual Assault Trial

R. Kelly is heading to court in Chicago on November 21, where he will be forced to come face-to-face with one of his alleged victims. According to The Blast, Faith Rodgers, who says that Kelly sexually abused her for years and gave her Herpes in the process, will be in court.

Kelly, who is 20-years-old, sued Kelly for mental and sexual abuse after their relationship ended. She claims that she met Kelly after a concert in March 2017. The pair started dating, but she says that during their relationship, Kelly filmed her without her consent and forced her to engage in sexual acts that she didn’t want to participate in. On top of that, she claims that he locked her in rooms and cars in order to punish her. Sometimes, she says, he would have one of his assistants monitor her as she waited in her confinement.

In response, Kelly claims that Rodgers is trying to harm is reputation and demanded that she produce evidence for her STD claim. His lawyers threatened to expose Rodgers’ sexual past in order to discredit her claim.

“Please advise Ms. Rodgers, your client to abandon this heartless effort to try to destroy my musical legacy for selfish, personal enrichment. If she persists in court action she will be subjected to public opinion during the discovery process,” Kelly’s team wrote. “For example, my law team is prepared to request the production of the medical test results proving the origin of her STD claim, as well as 10 personal male witnesses testifying under oath about her sex life in support of her claim and complete records of her text/face time message exchanges, which will be reviewed to match and be authenticated by the recipient to insure there are no omissions or deletions.”

Loading...

Kelly has been arguing for months to be released from prison as he awaits his trial. Recently, as The Inquisitr reported, his legal team told a judge that it was too difficult for Kelly to visit with his two “lady friends” from behind bars, so he shouldn’t be held. His team claims that prison policy makes it too difficult to see multiple women, so one of his girlfriends is being left out from his attentions.

He also argued that he wasn’t a flight risk because e lacked the funds and passport to skip the country, and that he had untreated anxiety that was making life behind bars difficult for the disgraced singer.