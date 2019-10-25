‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Exposes Perky Derriere In Minuscule Bikini

The model stunned in her latest Instagram post.

Rachel Cook made Friday a little more exciting with her latest Instagram post. The stunner shared a behind-the-scenes video of a recent photo shoot on Instagram for her 2.6 million followers to enjoy.

The clip, shot by photographer Max Thompson, begins with Rachel wearing a barely-there black bikini and standing on a step ladder behind a white Lamborghini Countach. She posed with her shoulders back and her hands on her hips.

The Playboy model flaunted her flawless figure in the tiny two-piece. The skimpy swimwear put her perky derriere, washboard abs, and long, lean legs on full display. Rachel accessorized the sexy look with gold hoop earrings and a pair of black stiletto heels.

The brunette bombshell slicked back her hair, giving her added sex appeal. She opted to wear minimal makeup, including subtle eye shadow, glowing highlighter, and nude lipstick, that enhanced her natural beauty.

The camera panned over to Charly Jordan, another equally gorgeous model. The blond beauty, sporting the same black bikini, sat on the hood of the car with her legs spread.

The video continues with Rachel leaning against glass railing on a deck. She turned to the camera and smiled flirtatiously.

Fans were floored by the clip and were quick to compliment the stunners. While some simply left fire and heart emoji in the comments section, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You girls are so beautiful,” gushed an admirer, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Many of Rachel’s followers also made sure to mention the classic car seen in the clip.

“Lamborghini countach from the 80s almost as sick as the girls,” wrote one fan.

“One of my favorite cars of all time! Bonus… two gorgeous ladies next to it,” added another.

The sizzling video has been liked more than 64,000 times.

It seems that Rachel enjoys photo shoots that feature luxury cars. Earlier this month, the 24-year-old drove fans wild after posting a picture of herself wearing a revealing black bodysuit as she knelt on top of a red Ferrari 308. Unfortunately for fans, the provocative photo has since been removed from Instagram.

While the model appears to be living a rather glamorous life, that hasn’t always been the case. According to Glamour Path, Rachel worked as a waitress until the age of 20, before deciding to start her career as a full-time model.

To see more of Rachel, be sure to check out her Instagram account and her YouTube channel.