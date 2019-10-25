Blond Bombshell Anna Katharina Flaunts Killer Figure In Sunrise Beach Snap

Bikini model Anna Katharina knows how to make just about anything she wears look good. Her latest Instagram update showed her looking incredible in a set of active wear that hugged her every curve.

The snap captured Anna standing on a beach somewhere in Koloa, Hawaii. The photo was taken from a side view as Anna held a cup of coffee in her hands while facing the sunrise. The pose gave her fans a nice look at her voluptuous chest, thin waist and curvy derierre. Her outfit consisted of a lilac bra and matching pair of yoga pants. The outfit bared Anna’s flat abs while also showing a bit of cleavage.

The beauty looked fresh-faced wearing a light application of makeup with her hair down in loose waves. Her skin glowed in the sunlight as she smiled for the camera.

In the post’s caption she said she enjoyed sunrises over sunset and asked her fans which they preferred. Some of her followers took a moment to answer her, but others seemed to be distracted by the photo to think about anything else.

“You look so content! Natural beauty!” said one fan.

“You’re the best thing on Instagram,” wrote a second admirer.

Anna recently reached one million Instagram followers and took a moment to thank them in a lengthy post on the platform. She encouraged her followers not to let the app make them feel as though they needed to do anything “because it might look cool and potentially impress strangers.”

Loading...

This platform is weird because strangers feel like they know you… but how wonderful is that in a world where so many people feel lonely.

There is little doubt that her followers look forward to seeing what she will post. As The Inquisitr recently reported, her fans raved over how she looked in a floral bikini. While her Instagram account might seem like it is a page that is all about her looks, there is more to Anna than meets the eye.

The beauty also has another Instagram account called Girl Chat with AK, where she likes to talk about women’s issues. In the most recent post to that account, she discussed the issue of value and encouraged men to treat women with respect and honesty. She has also discussed relationship issues, validation in a social media-driven world and her own struggle with body dismorphia.

Fans wanting to keep up with Anna can follow her Instagram account.