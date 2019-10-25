Kanye West Says Donald Trump Is ‘God’s Practical Joke’ On Liberals As He Releases New Album

Kanye West sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to discuss his “Jesus is King” album, which the rapper ultimately released on Friday after weeks of delays. While West discussed a variety of topics during the interview, including his past experiences with sex addiction and his struggle with his bipolar disorder, arguably one of his most surprising comments concerned Donald Trump.

According to West, he believes that Trump is a practical joke from God to taunt liberals. Zane asked West about the time he wore a red Make America Great Again hat and went to the Capitol to meet with the president.

West began his response by stating that he was the greatest artist of all time, something he says is not even up for debate, before forming his answer.

“This shows you that God is hilarious…. God has got a sense of humor. Liberals love art, right, and now, I am unquestionably, undoubtedly the greatest human artist of all time. It’s just not even a question anymore at this point. It’s just a fact, right?”

He went on to say that he liked to buck the traditional liberal viewpoint and say things “culturally they’re not supposed to say.” He claimed that the red hat was a piece of performance art meant to taunt liberals.

“So, for the greatest artist in human existence to put a red hat on was God’s practical joke on all liberals like, ‘Nooooo not Kanye.'”

West also claimed that “there will be a time when [he] will be the president of the U.S.,” although the artist didn’t expand on his political ambitions during the interview.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, during the same interview, West also opened up about his past experience with sex addiction. He says that during the making of his album, he asked the people involved to fast so that they could focus their energies on making music.

He also added that while he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, he does not allow anyone to discriminate against him because of the malady. He claimed that doctors attempted to medicate him in order to make him “fat” and to destroy his creativity.

As CNN reported, Kanye promised to release the album on Thursday at midnight, but then he told fans there would be a delay. A few hours later, he released the album, called “Jesus is King.” At the same time, he released an IMAX film with the same name in select theaters across the U.S.