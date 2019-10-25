Fitness Trainer Kelsey Wells Works Up A Sweat In Sports Bra & Skintight Leggings

The personal trainer sizzled in her latest Instagram video.

Fitness model Kelsey Wells makes it no secret how she manages to stay in such great shape. The personal trainer frequently uploads workout videos on her Instagram account for her 2.5 million followers to get inspiration.

On Friday, the stunner posted yet another clip, this time showing an upper body workout. In the video, Kelsey did a number of exercises with a dumbell, including bicep curls and side raises.

The beauty flaunted her fit physique in a periwinkle sports bra and matching leggings. The skintight workout gear left little to the imagination. Kelsey’s incredible curves, washboard abs, and sculpted arms were on full display in the sporty ensemble. She paired the look with silver tennis shoes and an Apple Watch.

The brunette bombshell pulled her long hair back into a high ponytail. She opted to wear a full face of makeup, including a fierce cat eye, subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and nude lip gloss, that enhanced her natural beauty.

In the caption, Kelsey gave instructions on how to properly do the exercise to get the best results.

Fans seemed to love the clip and were quick to compliment Kelsey in the comments section.

“You are so gorgeous. Love your videos,” gushed an admirer.

In an April interview with Triple White, Kelsey revealed that she began focusing on her fitness after giving birth to her son.

“I was not very active my entire adult life, until the birth of my son five years ago. You always hear the positive and amazing sides of having a child – which is all true – but I suffered from postnatal anxiety pretty badly,” said Kelsey. “I also had a pretty negative body image and internal dialogue with myself. I began exercising initially because my midwife suggested that it might help me with my anxiety. I actually started working out as a last resort form of desperation.”

She noted that at the start of her fitness journey, she worked out at home and took walks while pushing her son’s stroller. The stunner stated that she is proud of how much her overall health has improved.

On top of exercising, the beauty also sticks to a strict, high-protein diet. She tends to eat egg whites, protein smoothies, salads, and roasted chicken. She went on to say that she does occasionally indulge her sweet tooth with a glazed doughnut.

To see more of the personal trainer, be sure to follow her Instagram account.