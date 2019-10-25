Meghan Markle Shows Off Post-Pregnancy Body In Curve-Hugging Leather Skirt At Women’s Empowerment Event

Meghan Markle likely dropped several jaws when she arrived at her most recent royal engagement, a roundtable discussion about gender equality at the One World Summit. The Duchess Of Sussex rocked a curve-hugging burgundy leather skirt and a sweater in the same color. She wore her luscious black tresses in an elegant updo but left two long tendrils at the front to frame her youthful face.
If the outfit looks familiar, it’s because the Duchess has worn a version of it before. As The Daily Mail notes, Meghan wore the Hugo Boss skirt in 2018 when she and her husband, Prince Harry, visited their namesake county. During that engagement, she wore the skirt in emerald green with a matching long-sleeved shirt.
The red skirt has more than one royal admirer, as Queen Letizia of Spain wore the garment in South Korea yesterday. It retails for £369, which is roughly $473 USD.
As Mail notes, the engagement today became something of a “take-your-husband-to work” outing for Meghan since Harry made a surprise appearance at the roundtable discussion, wearing a blue suit.
This is the first event they’ve attended as a couple since their documentary, Megan And Harry: An African Journey aired in the United Kingdom and the United States. The film focused on the humanitarian work that the Sussexes undertook during their recent tour of Southern Africa. But it has also shone some light on the real stresses of their celebrity status.
View this post on Instagram
Having attended the 10th Annual One Young World opening ceremony on Tuesday, The Duchess of Sussex was joined today by The Duke of Sussex for a round table discussion on gender equity with OYW and Queen’s Commonwealth Trust young leaders. Over the last few days, these young leaders became @OneYoungWorld ambassadors with the intention to return to their communities and further existing initiatives to help change the world for the better. This year OYW partnered with the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, of which The Duke and Duchess are President and Vice-President respectively, to provide scholarships to young leaders driving positive social impact in the Commonwealth. This was the most exciting collaboration between two groups The Duchess is passionate about and has been working with for some time. For more information and highlights from the week and how you can support these incredible leaders and their initiatives, visit @OneYoungWorld Photo © SussexRoyal / PA
As The Inquisitr noted, during the doc, Meghan gave a heartfelt interview about the pressures of royal life, specifically the intense scrutiny she’s been subject to at the hands of the British tabloid press.
“It’s hard. I don’t think anybody can understand that,” she said at one point. “In all fairness, I had no idea, which probably sounds difficult to understand, but when I first met Harry, my friends were so excited, my U.S. friends were happy because I was happy. But my British friends, they were sure he was lovely, but they said I shouldn’t do it because ‘the British tabloids will destroy your life.'”
View this post on Instagram
has come to an end, but The Duke and Duchess have had the opportunity to look back on an incredible 10 days through South Africa, Botswana, Angola and Malawi. Thank you for following along! Their Royal Highness’s journey took them 15,000 miles across southern Africa where they we’re greeted by so many amazing people along the way. They witnessed the great partnership between the UK and Africa, met local community groups, leaders, and youth and elders, who all imparted knowledge and inspiration. On their final day of the tour, The Duchess said: “Please know that you have all given us so much inspiration, so much hope – and above all, you have given us joy.” • During their tour, The Duke and Duchess unveiled three new Queens Commonwealth Canopy projects, protecting forests and planting trees, and worked with the British Government to announce investment of £8m in technology and skills in the region. The Duke traveled to Angola to focus on the ongoing mission to rid the world of landmines, an extension of the work that was pioneered by his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. The Duchess announced gender grants from the Association of Commonwealth Universities to improve access to higher education for women, as well as four scholarships for students studying across the commonwealth. Throughout this trip they were able to join an important and essential conversation about the rights of women and girls – not isolated to Southern Africa, but also globally. Throughout this visit, The Duke and Duchess were struck by the spirit and generosity from every community they visited. Speaking to young entrepreneurs in Tembisa, a township in Johannesburg, The Duke said: “As I raise my own son, I want to make sure that what I’ve learned here – the value of the natural world, the value of community and friendship – is something that I can pass on to him.” • Thank you to everyone who supported from afar, and those who have followed along the way! We hope you enjoy this wrap up video to the tune of a wonderful song by The Soweto Gospel Choir, a favourite of The Duke and Duchess. Video ©️ SussexRoyal
Both Meghan and Harry have filed lawsuits against prominent British tabloid publications. Meghan is suing The Mail On Sunday for publishing a handwritten letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle. In the letter, she shared candid feelings about her dad’s repeated press interviews.
As Byline Investigates reports, Meghan also claims that the Mail deliberately redacted paragraphs of her letter. She alleges that her warnings to her father about the press’s manipulative tactics were intentionally left out to suit the publication’s narrative.
View this post on Instagram
More images from Heritage Day in Bo Kaap. As part of their visit, Their Royal Highnesses visited the Auwal Mosque – the first and oldest Mosque in South Africa. Standing as a symbol of the freedom of former slaves to worship, the Mosque hosts events with Muslim, Christian and Jewish young leaders, and encourages friendship and understanding between South Africa's varied communities. The Duke and Duchess also got to view the first known manuscript of the Qu’ran in Africa, drafted by Tuan Guru from memory, whilst he was imprisoned on Robben Island. ••• Heritage Day celebrated the great diversity of cultures, beliefs and traditions that make up the rainbow nation. Bo Kaap streets filled with colour and music while Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed to one of the most vibrant neighbourhoods in Cape Town. The area has seen inter-community tension rise over the last few years, yet days like today show how faith, traditions, food and music bring people together, and celebrate the things that unite each and every one of us. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ Shutterstock / PA images
