Meghan Markle Shows Off Post-Pregnancy Body In Curve-Hugging Leather Skirt At Women’s Empowerment Event

Meghan Markle likely dropped several jaws when she arrived at her most recent royal engagement, a roundtable discussion about gender equality at the One World Summit. The Duchess Of Sussex rocked a curve-hugging burgundy leather skirt and a sweater in the same color. She wore her luscious black tresses in an elegant updo but left two long tendrils at the front to frame her youthful face.

If the outfit looks familiar, it’s because the Duchess has worn a version of it before. As The Daily Mail notes, Meghan wore the Hugo Boss skirt in 2018 when she and her husband, Prince Harry, visited their namesake county. During that engagement, she wore the skirt in emerald green with a matching long-sleeved shirt.

The red skirt has more than one royal admirer, as Queen Letizia of Spain wore the garment in South Korea yesterday. It retails for £369, which is roughly $473 USD.

As Mail notes, the engagement today became something of a “take-your-husband-to work” outing for Meghan since Harry made a surprise appearance at the roundtable discussion, wearing a blue suit.

This is the first event they’ve attended as a couple since their documentary, Megan And Harry: An African Journey aired in the United Kingdom and the United States. The film focused on the humanitarian work that the Sussexes undertook during their recent tour of Southern Africa. But it has also shone some light on the real stresses of their celebrity status.

As The Inquisitr noted, during the doc, Meghan gave a heartfelt interview about the pressures of royal life, specifically the intense scrutiny she’s been subject to at the hands of the British tabloid press.

“It’s hard. I don’t think anybody can understand that,” she said at one point. “In all fairness, I had no idea, which probably sounds difficult to understand, but when I first met Harry, my friends were so excited, my U.S. friends were happy because I was happy. But my British friends, they were sure he was lovely, but they said I shouldn’t do it because ‘the British tabloids will destroy your life.'”

Both Meghan and Harry have filed lawsuits against prominent British tabloid publications. Meghan is suing The Mail On Sunday for publishing a handwritten letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle. In the letter, she shared candid feelings about her dad’s repeated press interviews.

As Byline Investigates reports, Meghan also claims that the Mail deliberately redacted paragraphs of her letter. She alleges that her warnings to her father about the press’s manipulative tactics were intentionally left out to suit the publication’s narrative.

