‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Could Face Legal Trouble After Waiting Months To Register Her Makeup Business

Jenelle Evans has finally taken steps to legally register her foundering makeup business, but it may be too late to keep the Teen Mom 2 star out of legal trouble.

As Radar Online reported, Evans formally registered her JE Cosmetics LLC with the state of North Carolina on October 18, months after she had started operating. The registration was completed days after initial reports noted that she had failed to register and apparently abandoned an initial application to register her business.

Jenelle had a public launch for her Universal Eyebrow Kit in September, despite not legally registering the company, the report noted, though she did file a trademark for the name “JE Cosmetics” last November. As the report noted, Jenelle could now face legal trouble for failing to follow the rules for businesses in the state of North Carolina.

“According to the Secretary of State’s Office, business corporations, nonprofit corporations, limited liability companies and others are required to register with the North Carolina Secretary of State’s Office prior to conducting business in the state,” the report noted.

It was not clear if the state could be pursuing any penalties against Jenelle or the business. Though Jenelle had a major splash for the launch of her eyebrow kit, even taking to New York Fashion Week to promote it, the product has reportedly been bogged down by poor sales and unhappy customers. Many have written bad reviews, saying that the $40 kit was poorly constructed.

Jenelle has also seen difficulties with her distributor. As The Inquisitr reported, the former MTV reality television star received a termination letter this week from makeup company XJ Beauty saying they would no longer be involved with, nor work with, her personal JE Cosmetics line. The company then returned the unsold inventory to Jenelle, which appeared to be a significant chunk of what she started with when the product launched. A previous report from Radar Online said that only about 150 kits were sold out of the 3,000 that were manufactured.

Loading...

The struggles of her cosmetics line come at an already difficult time for Jenelle Evans. Earlier in the summer, MTV cut ties with her after allegations that her husband, David Eason, shot and killed the family’s dog after he claimed it bit his daughter. Jenelle and David lost custody of their kids for several weeks over the summer as the allegations were investigated, only getting custody back after going through a series of court appearances.