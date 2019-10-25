Ivanka Trump Posts Stunning Throwback Wedding Pics In Honor Of Her 10 Year Anniversary

Today, October 25, is a very special day in the Trump-Kushner household, and earlier, first daughter Ivanka Trump explained why: it was her anniversary with husband Jared Kushner. Even more importantly, it is not just any anniversary, but one that marks a decade of marriage between the pair.

The two are considered by many to be a huge power couple. The couple both currently work in the White House as unpaid advisors to President Donald Trump. Before the 2016 election, Ivanka worked as a Trump Organization executive vice president and the CEO of the Ivanka Trump lifestyle brand. Meanwhile, Jared Kushner operated a vast real estate empire as well as owning The Observer. They also often attended glamorous galas and other events as society figures.

Since President Trump’s election and the duo’s subsequent move to Washington D.C., they have often been under attack with criticism and negative press, but it seems as if it has only made their relationship stronger.

Ivanka and Jared are often spotted out on family outings, like a recent trip to the synagogue. As reported by The Inquisitr, the first daughter sported a mod-inspired minidress for the occasion.

Now, Ivanka is delighting followers by sharing a three sweet snaps of the two in honor of their ten year anniversary. Fans of the Penn graduate gushed about the lovely pictures.

The two first met after being set up at a networking event in 2007. They then reportedly split around a year later due to religious differences. Kushner is a Modern Orthodox Jew, and it was required that Ivanka convert if they wanted to get married.

Fortunately for fans of the couple, the two soon reunited and got married in 2009. They now have three children together: Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore.

This is not the first time that Ivanka has proclaimed her love for her husband. She also posted a sweet tribute to him last year.

The stunner has also shared tidbits about her relationship, like in an interview with Vogue, where she joked about Jared’s not-so-romantic date nights.

“So, my husband’s idea of a date night somehow always involves me looking at one of his development sites,” Ivanka began.

“So we went to this great restaurant in Brooklyn on Saturday, and all of a sudden I find myself standing on the roof of the Whole Foods in Gowanus in the pouring rain. At midnight. And he’s showing me this giant site he just bought. I’m like, ‘Huh. So this is why you chose that restaurant.'”

Teasing aside, it’s clear that the formula has worked for the couple.