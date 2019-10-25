‘RHOC’ Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Dishes On Threesomes With Sean, Thinks People Should Be More ‘Progressive’

Braunwyn Windham-Burke wants everyone to be as open as she is.

When did Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her husband, Sean Burke, start having threesomes?

During an interview with Hollywood Life, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member and mother of seven opened up about how her and Sean’s threesome habit began before telling the outlet that she wished people could be more “progressive” when it came to their sexuality.

“It’s not that thought out,” she explained on October 24.

According to Braunwyn, threesomes with Sean started out at a joke on his 35th birthday. At the time, she told the outlet that their first threesome “just sort of happened” and caused everyone to completely lose their minds.

Although Braunwyn and Sean began having threesomes on his birthdays, they’ve had to skip several due to the fact that she’s been pregnant so often. As fans may know, Braunwyn and Sean have seven kids, including Bella, 18, Rowan, 17, Jacob, 14, Caden, 6, Curren, 6, Koa, 4, and Hazel, 1.

Despite her many pregnancies, Brauwnyn was baby-free on Sean’s 40th birthday and made time for the two of them to have a threesome with another woman. Still, Braunwyn insisted that when it came to her and Sean’s threesomes, it wasn’t always a guarantee that they would have one on each of his birthdays. In fact, on Sean’s most recent birthday, he was only given a birthday card.

As for how viewers of The Real Housewives of Orange County have reacted to Braunwyn and Sean’s sexual adventures, the newest cast member of the series admitted that she was unprepared for the backlash she received from fans, mainly due to the fact that she has spent some much time with people who are “open” and “progressive.”

“Like I said, I say whatever comes into my mind, I kind of think that everyone should be more progressive about sexuality and gender,” Braunwyn explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Braunywn admitted to being a bit insecure during filming on the show while chatting with Hollywood Life earlier this month, especially after sharing so much.

“The first thing I did was tell my family so they would have time to prepare. I’m like, ‘Hey guys, I said this.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh, that’s cool.’ That was really it, because online people were like, ‘Your poor children.’ I’m like, not really. My kids are fine,” she explained.

To see more of Braunwyn, Sean, and their co-stars, don’t’ miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.