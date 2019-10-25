Mitch McConnell Snubbed At Elijah Cummings’ Service After Pallbearer Seems To Refuse To Shake His Hand

Mitch McConnell was apparently snubbed at Elijah Cummings’ Capitol service on Thursday after a pallbearer seemingly refused to shake his hand. According to USA Today, the Senate Majority leader was attending the memorial for Cummings when he encountered the individual. As he made his way down a line of people shaking hands with the lawmakers in attendance, one pallbearer appears to snub the Kentucky politician.

Elijah Cummings passed on October 17 after a lengthy battle with health issues. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cummings served as the chairman of the House Oversight Committee and served in the House for 23 years. Cummings was a frequent and vocal critic of Donald Trump and his supporters in the government, such as McConnell.

McConnell offered remarks at the service on Thursday at the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall, praising the storied lawmaker, who was the first black man to lie in state at the Capitol.

“He knew there was only one reason why a son of sharecroppers, a child who had literally had to bear the injuries of bigotry and segregation, could graduate from law school and eventually chair a powerful committee in Congress,” McConnell said. “Only one reason, because principled leaders had fought to give kids like him a chance.”

He went on to applaud Cummings’ public service.

“Chairman Cummings made it his life’s work to continue that effort. He climbed the ranks here in the Capitol, not because he outgrew his hometown but because he was so committed to it.”

He concluded his remarks by echoing Cummings’ remarks to angry protesters in Baltimore after the death of Freddie Gray, a man who suffered a spinal injury while in police custody, sparking protests across the city. At the time, the chairman simply asked protesters to go home.

“Now, our distinguished colleague truly has gone home,” McConnell concluded. “Home to his father’s house.”

This might be the best thing I've ever watched. h/t @akajd31 pic.twitter.com/VOKgIc9Zhk — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 25, 2019

But while waiting in the handshake line as the pallbearers made their way down the procession, one individual stops to hug and shake the hands of everyone around Mitch McConnell, including Chuck Schumer, who stood next to McConnell. The pallbearer appears to skip McConnell, leaving the House Oversight chairman standing awkwardly as the pallbearer moved past him to hug Nancy Pelosi.

Cummings’ funeral was held on Friday at the New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama both attended the funeral, as did former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.