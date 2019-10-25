‘Days Of Our Lives’ November Sweeps Spoilers: Soap Reportedly Planning A Big Death

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the upcoming November sweeps are getting crazy. There have been so many rumors and hints that big things are to come, and fans won’t want to miss a single second of the action as the soap rolls into the end of the year.

According to Soap Hub, fans have already been hearing that DOOL is about to take on a storyline that has never before been seen in daytime drama. The show is reportedly plotting a huge time jump, that will see a ton of changes come about in Salem.

Rumors that couples will be torn apart, new romances will emerge, babies will be born, characters will end up in jail, and much more have been circulating online, and now reports of a death have emerged, but which character will be biting the dust this time around?

The outlet reports that at least one Salem citizen is going to die in the time-jump storyline, and that it will be someone fans have grown very used to seeing. The report reveals a collage of character photos and claims that one of the characters pictured will not survive to see 2020.

The characters in the collage include Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva), Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey), Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), John Black (Drake Hogestyn), Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), Will Horton (Chandler Massey), Haley Chen (Thia Megia), and JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss).

As if that wasn’t enough to get viewers’ worried and anxious about their favorite Salem staple, there are so many more characters that could be leaving, as the photo also reveals that Abe Carver (James Reynolds), Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers), Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), Lani Price (Sal Stowers), Roman Brady (Josh Taylor), Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer), Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley), Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley), Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi), and Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) are also in danger of being killed off of the soap.

Although nothing has been confirmed, many fans believe that something shocking is about to happen and that it will spiral many characters into some very interesting new storylines to kick off a brand new year.

Earlier this year rumors ran wild that Deidre Hall may be heading for a surprising exit, and John Aniston has been speculated to have one foot out of the door as well, making them easy targets for a death if the rumors are true.

However, it seems that anyone and everyone is a target as another sad goodbye seems to be in store for fans in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, fans should tune into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons to see how the wild new plot plays out.