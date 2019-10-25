NFL Rumors: Josh Rosen Could Be On The Move Again Ahead Of The Trade Deadline

Josh Rosen could soon be on the way to his third NFL home in less than two years.

Ahead of the NFL trade deadline, there are rumors that the Miami Dolphins could move the now-benched quarterback as part of the larger rebuild. The USA Today’s Dolphins Wire noted that Rosen will need more time to develop before he is ready to be a full-time starter in the NFL, and the Dolphins may decide it’s best that this happen somewhere else.

“The Dolphins don’t really have the time to wait around three years hoping Rosen gets there — and so it appears as though they’ve seen enough of the young passer in 2019,” the report noted. “Miami relegated Rosen to the bench ahead of the team’s Week 7 contest in Buffalo against the 4-1 Bills and darn near won the football game with season highs in points, yardage and efficiency.”

The report noted that the Dolphins have been taking calls on trade offers for other players, chiefly running back Kenyan Drake, but other reports suggest that Miami could be willing to move just about any player on the roster. The winless Dolphins were quickly out of playoff contention this year and could be in line for a top draft pick and another shot at a franchise quarterback. Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick could stay on as a bridge to the new quarterback, a role he has played in the past, though Dolphins Wire noted that Rosen could also stay on to serve as the placeholder while he gets more of a chance to develop.

It’s not clear what the Dolphins might get in return for Josh Rosen, who was shipped out of Arizona after the Cardinals spent a first-round pick on him in 2018. The Cardinals opted to snag Kyler Murray, who has already looked sharper than Rosen did in what is largely the same offense.

The Miami Dolphins were one of the fastest teams to turn sellers this NFL season, trading safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a package of draft picks that included a first-rounder.

Loading...

The Fitzpatrick trade came after reports that the Dolphins locker room was in something of a “mutiny,” with several unnamed players demanding trades and not wanting to stick around for what appears to be a tedious rebuilding process.

If the Dolphins were to consider trading Josh Rosen, the market for quarterbacks could be limited as teams in need of backup help or replacing injured starters have mostly made their moves already.