Ivanka Trump Faces Backlash After Taking Credit For Kansas’ Improving Economy

Ivanka Trump claimed that her father’s administration was responsible for the recent uptick in Kansas’ economy. On Wednesday, Ivanka tweeted a graph showing that household median income in the state had grown in the past few years, but a state Representative wasn’t having it, according to Newsweek. She responded with a message saying, “Girl, please. You didn’t build that.”

Ivanka, who acts as a White House adviser, visited the WSU Tech National Center for Aviation Training in Wichita, Kansas. Her visit was part of a tour related to Donald Trump‘s “Pledge to America’s Workers.” After visiting the state, she tweeted a graph from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing that household income had climbed from $4,546 to $59,123. The graph also showed that the state added nearly 34,000 jobs, 7,100 of which were in the manufacturing sector. It also showed unemployment down 12.4 percent.

“The Kansas success story…We’re just getting started!” Ivanka captioned the graph.

The graph showed a line indicating the increase starting when her father got elected.

Stephanie Clayton, a member of the Kansas House of Representatives, took issue with the claim. Clayton, who was elected as a Republican but now serves as a Democrat, disagreed with the idea that the Trump administration helped spur the state’s economy.

Instead, the shift in Kansas’ economy shifted when Democrats were elected to the state government and governor Sam Brownback left office. Brownback had championed cutting taxes wherever possible, which critics argue created a deficit in the state’s finances. Once Laura Kelly took office, the economy began to turn around.

Ivanka has taken criticism lately for her role in the Trump administration. She has reportedly been involved in conversations with foreign leaders, as The Inquisitr previously reported. She also attended the G20 summit with her father, which critics say is inappropriate given that she lacks political experience. Critics also say that the move smells of nepotism.

Ivanka Trump represented the US at a gathering of G20 leaders.

Ivanka Trump’s fashion brand has registered trademarks in 18 of the G20 countries.

Any questions? pic.twitter.com/h2dlWeL0DC — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) July 1, 2019

