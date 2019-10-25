Serena Williams Shows Off Toned Legs In White Shorts As She ‘Twins’ With Daughter Olympia On Instagram

Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia Ohanian have given fans a glimpse into their mommy-daughter activities with the tennis star’s new photo on Instagram. In the snap, Serena appears to be wearing a bodysuit under a pair of white shorts that show off her incredibly toned legs. Both mother and daughter are “twinning” as they do the same yoga pose with their hands raised above their heads.

In the background, you can also see Olympia’s baby doll is doing the same pose as well. Her name is Qai Qai and she has developed something of a cult following among Serena’s fans and even has her own Instagram page.

Based on the caption, the post is sponsored content for Pampers Cruisers 360 diapers. Olympia is wearing a pair in the photo with a pink t-shirt. Serena offers a rave review for the product, touting its elastic waistband, and reveals that they call them baby yoga pants in their household.

In the comments, Serena’s fans gushed over the cuteness of the photo.

“This is just so adorable,” one fan wrote.

“How cute,” another added.

“You girls getting it in. Go Serena! Go Olympia! Go Qai Qai!” a third commenter cheered.

“All three ladies getting fit for the next GRAND SLAM,” a fourth said.

Olympia has become a fixture on her mother’s Instagram page as she has popped up in several of her posts in the past. As The Inquisitr reported Serena and Olympia both wore pink dresses to a recent wedding. In the caption, Serena revealed that Olympia was the flower girl at the ceremony and that she took the role “very seriously.”

Although Serena has shared lots of adorable glimpses into her experience as the mother of a two-year-old, she has openly admitted that being a working mother has not been easy for her.

“You know, it’s hard. Sometimes my heart literally aches when I’m not around her,” she said in an interview with Forbes. ” But, you know, it’s good for me, I guess, to keep working and just to all moms out there that it’s not easy. It’s really kind of painful sometimes. Sometimes you just have to do what you have to do.”

As the article notes, Serena has not won a tournament since becoming a mother. But she has come close. Despite a valiant battle, she lost the US Open Finals to 17-year-old Canadian tennis prodigy, Bianca Andreescu. The previous year, she lost the title to 22-year-old Naomi Osaka.

Serena is one Grand Slam title away from tying with the all-time record for wins at this level, a record that was set by Margaret Court. Although her quest for the elusive achievement seems to be getting more difficult with each passing year, Serena seems determined to continue to go after it. Based on the comments she gets on her Instagram posts it’s clear that she’s got millions of fans cheering her on as she continues to forge her legacy as a tennis superstar.