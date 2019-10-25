‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Flaunts Her Derriere In A Bikini In Throwback Snap

Blonde bombshell Lauren Drain might have started her career saving hearts, but it is very possible that her Instagram feed could be stopping them. In a recent throwback snap, the stunning nurse donned a bikini that was likely to have causes some pulses to race.

Fans will easily know that it is a throwback picture, as the stunner is currently expecting her first child. Lauren has been sure to update her fans with a number of adorable pregnancy shots. Some show Lauren comparing her body pre and mid-pregnancy by wearing the same outfits and posing similarly. Others are pictures of Lauren showcasing her dedication to fitness, as she has continued to exercise despite having a bun in the oven.

However, Lauren has also been posting a number of older pics. In one uploaded two days ago, she posed in a beige bikini while sitting on the ledge of a yacht, as covered by The Inquisitr.

This is just another throwback snap, and and even shows Lauren in the same bikini as in the picture linked above. The shot was taken when the registered nurse was on vacation in Grand Exuma in the Bahamas.

Though the view is spectacular, with sandy beaches, cerulean seas, and crystal blue skies, no doubt all eyes will be on Lauren as she flaunts her fantastic figure as she walks down the beach.

She has daringly taken off her top, so that her bikini bottoms are the only article of clothing that she has on. Fortunately, her pose, in which she has her back towards the camera, preserves her modesty.

Her derriere is on full display in the bikini, and looks incredibly toned thanks to her dedication to fitness. Lauren styled her blonde locks into beachy waves, and completed the look with a pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes from the Caribbean sun.

As Lauren’s second account, pictures often do not receive quite as much love as on her official one. However, fans nevertheless offered over 5,000 likes and close to 50 comments.

“Beautiful back….delicious body,” wrote one user, adding the heart-eye emoji.

“Wonderful place for a wonderful woman,” added a second, also employing the heart-eye emoji.

“This is exactly why you got pregnant…just sayn’,” joked a third fan, making an allusion to her sexiness.

Lauren often posts shots that showcase her body to advertise her personal training business.

Considering her own incredible results, it is no doubt that the stunner knows what she is doing.