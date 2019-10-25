Fans Flip Out Over Harry Styles Big ‘Saturday Night Live’ News

Fans of singer and songwriter Harry Styles are flipping out over the news that the former One Direction boy band star will perform as both a singer and host on an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, scheduled to air November 16.

The entertainer’s admirers were thrilled about the news, posting their reactions to Instagram.

“That also means we’re getting another single soon because music performers on Saturday Night Live do two songs,” observed one fan.

Styles released a new tune titled “Lights Up” in early October.

“Double dropping” quipped another admirer of the singer of his two roles on the long-running comedy sketch series.

Some famous faces also commented positively about Styles’ hosting and performing on the show, including Tracee Ellis Ross, Lisa Rinna, and Chris Delia.

This is not the first time Styles has appeared on the NBC series. He first made his way to the iconic studios located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in the heart of midtown Manhattan in 2012 as a member of the band One Direction, which included Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan. The group performed two songs, “What Makes You Beautiful” and “One Thing” and appeared in one sketch along with Modern Family star Sofia Vergara.

The band appeared on the show again in 2013 performing “Story of My Life” and “In The Dark,” and once more in 2014 to sing “Night Changes” and “Ready to Run.” In their 2014 visit to the show, they portrayed a high school dance team.

For his most recent Saturday Night Live appearance, prior to his new trip to New York City, Styles appeared as a solo artist, performing two songs off his self-titled Harry Styles album, “Sign of the Times” and “Ever Since New York.” He also played Mick Jagger in a Family Feud-style skit and a Civil War prisoner in another skit.

The Inquisitr recently reported that the multitalented performer dropped both a single and video for “Lights Up” on October 11, where he was seen shirtless and dancing among his peers. He was also seen riding on the back of a motorcycle, and images of him nearly drowning in a pool were featured.

The racy video also featured Harry swarmed by a cluster of skin-baring dancers, both men and women, who seductively rubbed against him while he repeated the line, “Do you know who you are?”

Styles was noticeably absent from social media for almost one year before he tweeted the word “do” on October 5, leading fans to believe he was ready to drop some new news after his disappearance of almost 12 months.

Harry Styles will host and perform on the November 15 episode of Saturday Night Live, which airs at 11:30 EST on NBC.