Felicity Huffman Released After Serving 11 Out Of 14-Day Sentence For College Admissions Scandal

Huffman has reportedly already paid the fine associated with her sentence relating to the college admissions scandal. She now faces community service and probation.

Felicity Huffman was released from a California jail Friday morning after serving an 11 day sentence, which was three days less than the two-week sentence she was given for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Per a report Friday from NBC News, the 56-year-old actress started her stay at a jail in Dublin, California just over 10 days ago on October 15. Per NBC News, it is typical for inmates to be released early if their release was scheduled to occur on a weekend, a prison official said.

Per the sentence she received from a California judge last month, in addition to the jail time she served, Huffman is expected to pay a $30,000 fine and perform some 250 hours of community service and serve one year of probation.

Huffman pleaded guilty to paying someone to proctor and change the results of her daughter’s SAT test, which saw her daughter’s score jump by some 400 points from the score she received on a practice version of the test previously administered. Her daughter reportedly scored with 1420 out of a possible 1600 points on the test following the changing of her answers by the proctor her mother paid.

Huffman reportedly paid some $15,000 to have the proctor alter her daughter’s test. Her daughter, Sophia Macy, reportedly did not know of her mother’s actions regarding her SAT test, which is a factor colleges use to determine admission. Huffman said she paid to have the test altered so that Macy could get into a better school. As The Inquisitr previously noted, Huffman’s involvement was relatively small compared to some other parents involved in the scandal, but her name received some of the biggest attention due to her large celebrity status.

The Desperate Housewives star has reportedly already paid the fine associated with the scandal. As The Inquisitr noted, there has been disputes over whether the punishment for her involvement in the scandal, which also notably included actress Lori Loughlin, was severe enough to fit her actions.

Fuller House actress Lori Loughlin, who pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against her, meanwhile now faces new felony bribery charges as a result of her involvement in the scandal. Per Radar Online, the U.S. Attorney overseeing the case warned parents that they would face new charges if they did not plead guilty to the charges that they already faced.

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, who both pleaded not guilty for their alleged involvement, reportedly paid some $500,000 in order to have their two daughters listed as members of the crew team at the University of Southern California so that they could attend that school.