American ‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Flaunts Her Killer Abs & Pert Booty In New Instagram Snaps

American model Rachel Cook is showing once again that a relatively basic outfit consisting of jeans and a plain T-shirt can look incredibly sexy. The 24-year-old Playboy model took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share her excitement for a bit of camping fun and her fans loved both her look and her caption.

The pair of photos that Cook posted to her Instagram page on Thursday showed her wearing a white T-shirt that was knotted just above her navel along with a form-fitting pair of Levi jeans. In the first snapshot, Rachel was facing the camera and smiling ever-so-slightly.

Cook had her dark hair pulled back into a loose, low bun, with a side part and several wisps of hair hanging down loosely and framing her gorgeous face. Rachel’s stunning blue eyes popped in the first photo and she kept her makeup palette quite simple and subtle.

The plain white T-shirt the Playboy model was wearing was snug enough to tease Cook’s fans with a hint of her busty assets and it was tied high enough over her stomach to allow her to flaunt her insane abs. Rachel hooked her thumbs in the front belt loops of her Levi’s to tug her waistband down just a tad.

The second photo in Rachel’s latest Instagram post showed her turned to the side, looking back over her shoulder. This position gave Cook’s followers a glimpse of her pert derriere and they clearly loved what they saw.

Cook has 2.6 million followers on the popular social media site now and they didn’t hesitate to show their appreciation for this simple, sexy look. In less than 24 hours, more than 107,000 of Rachel’s fans liked the post. In addition, there were more than 500 comments posted.

“Impossibly gorgeous,” noted one fan.

“She’s so d*mn perfect,” shared another impressed follower of Cook’s.

“Hottest girl ever,” exclaimed someone else.

In her caption, Cook wrote about how important it is to spend time in nature and slow life down once in a while. Those who follow the model’s page know that she’s recently teased some intriguing, sexy projects and it looks like she was due for a quick and relaxing getaway.

One of Rachel’s latest posts teased some sultry bikini looks from a recent project. Cook also recently worked on a wild and sexy project with fellow model Charly Jordan that fans will be anxious to see more from soon.

The Playboy model noted that she’ll be reuniting with “Ed,” the van she traveled and lived in all summer, for her camping mini-adventure. Rachel Cook will surely share additional updates as her trip happens and fans will be anxious to see her next posts.