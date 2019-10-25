Dolly Castro Sizzles In Figure-Hugging Minidress

When it comes to fashion, not many can hold a candle to Instagram hottie Dolly Castro. The California beauty has a style that is almost as enviable as her figure. In her latest Instagram update, she flaunted both wearing a cute minidress.

In the photo, Dolly wore a figure-hugging, pink minidress that featured a ruffled lace hem and short sleeves made of lace. The short number had a low-cut V-neck, which flashed the beauty’s cleavage. A ruched seam down the middle front also drew attention to Dolly’s chest, as well as her thin waist. A dainty pink bow at the bottom center of the dress drew the eye to her toned legs. The snap captured Dolly walking with a swing in her hips — a pose that accentuated her curvy figure.

Dolly’s flawless makeup featured sculpted brows, smoky eyes and a matte pink color on her lips. She wore her hair down in loose curls over one shoulder. The fashion icon added bling to the chic look with a gold earrings and a necklace that had a pink pendant. She wore a pale shade of lilac on her manicured nails. The stunner carried a brown clutch on one arm and wore a matching pair of brown high-heel sandals. She looked like a million dollars as she smiled for the camera.

As she is known to sometimes do, Dolly included an uplifting message with her post.

Many of her female fans raved over the cute dress, while her male followers were more into how hot she looked in it.

“You look outstanding in that pink dress,” one admirer wrote.

Honestly, there isn’t much that Dolly doesn’t look outstanding in. She has an eye for fashion and knows what looks good on her body — and she isn’t afraid to flaunt it. As The Inquisitr reported earlier in October, she rocked crop top and a tight pair of leather pants. She likes to keep her fans guessing as to what she will post next, but they can always count on her looking absolutely fabulous in whatever she shares. In August, flaunted her curves in a little black dress that got a lot of attention.

Dolly puts in the hard work necessary to keep her body in shape. Her Instagram stories include a section devoted to her workouts for anyone interested in what she does in the gym.

Fans wanting to see what else is in Dolly’s closet can follow her Instagram account.