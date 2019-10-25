‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Sizzles In Skintight Biker Shorts

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko is not just known for her sizzling bikini and athleisure shots, but also for her glamorous lifestyle. The 24-year-old moved to Miami as a teenager to pursue modeling, and since then has enjoyed a life full of yachts, private planes, and fancy dinners and the most exclusive restaurants in the country.

Fans were thus little surprised when the buxom brunette attended an event at Papi Steak, a pricey eatery located on exclusive Miami Beach. For the occasion, Anastasiya sizzled in a biker short bodysuit with a strapless top, an ensemble that likely drove her devoted followers wild.

All throughout the week, Anastasiya has been updating her fans with her luxurious lifestyle, and this upload is just latest. The first clip shared was a picture of the restaurant. It looks lively and crowded, and Anastasiya writes that she “loves” it there as she also offers a glimpse of her food.

The restaurant only opened this past September, and offers entrées like Hamachi Crudo, Maine Lobster, and a large number of beef options, unsurprising for a steak house.

The second upload that Anastasiya posted was a picture with two friends against a black floral wall. One friend, tagged as @anna_lev, wears a black sports bra and high-waisted gym pants. The other, @davideinhorn, also favors the dark tone, wearing a black t-shirt and black pants. White sneakers and a number of silver chains provide a pop of color.

However, all eyes are likely to be on Anastasiya, who sizzled in a tight bodysuit with biker short bottoms that made sure to hug her every curve, including her perky posterior. The shorts part featured a high-waisted silhouette that flattered her famous hourglass figure. The top is wildly revealing; as a strapless white, green, and grey bustier, it struggled to contain Anastasiya’s ample assets.

The brunette beauty completed the look with a pair of trendy sports sneakers and a chic green Chanel bag. Her hair was styled sleek and straight, and she appeared beautifully bronzed from the Miami sun.

Anastasiya shared the uploads on her Instagram story, which can be viewed by clicking the link. However, she has worn the ensemble before in a previous post on Instagram, which is seen below.

Fans loved the picture then as much as they likely do now, and awarded it over 232,000 likes and close to 2,500 comments.

Fans love her athleisure posts, and often like the pictures just as much as her usual beach photos.

