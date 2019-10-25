Larsa Pippen Channels ‘Xena: Warrior Princess’ In Strappy Leather Costume That Shows Tons Of Skin

Larsa Pippen stunned on Thursday night when she hit up her friend Paris Hilton’s Halloween party dressed as Xena: Warrior Princess in a extremely revealing strappy leather costume.

The Daily Mail reports that Larsa was likely to turn heads in the revealing ensemble as she rocked a black bikini-like top with a shiny metallic finish and a matching collar around her neck. She added a skirt that resembled a loincloth and showed off her a ton of skin with it’s open sides.

Pippen put her massive cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, curvy hips, and long, lean legs on full display in the costume, as she wore her long, sandy blonde hair braided back on top and styled in long curls that fell around her shoulders.

Larsa finished off her racy look with a pair of heels that laced up to her knees, and a full face of makeup. Pippen’s glam look included darkened eyebrows, a smoky eye shadow, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering glow and a light pink color on her plump lips.

Meanwhile, Larsa didn’t go alone to the party. She showed up to the Halloween bash with her friend, Australian supermodel Shanina Shaik, who dressed in a white gown with a corset top inspired by Catharine Zeta-Jones’ character in The Legend of Zorro.

As many fans may already know, Larsa is known for being close friends with the Kardashian-Jenner family, but she’s also the estranged wife of NBA legend, Scottie Pippen. The couple were married for over 20 years before calling it quits last fall. They also share four children together, Sophia, Justin, Preston, and Scotty Jr.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We have both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time,” Larsa said in a statement to ET back in November 2018 after announcing her impending divorce from Scottie.

The pair had also filed for divorce back in 2016, but ultimately reconciled.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Larsa Pippen by following the gorgeous Kardashian best friend on her Instagram account.