Norwegian Smokeshow Hilde Osland Steams Up Instagram With Racy Red Lingerie Snap

Hilde Osland fans love her in the color red. The Norwegian born model has rocked the racy color multiple times in her Instagram updates, and she seems to get steamier with each new post.

Earlier this week, Hilde set pulses racing in a skingtight, very revealing red two-piece dress. However, Friday’s update is much hotter as Osland stripped down to nothing but her skimpy, sheer lingerie.

Hilde flaunted her abundant cleavage in the snap, along with her impossibly tiny waist, toned arms, curvy hips, and lean legs. The blond bombshell wore her platinum locks parted down the center and styled in sexy waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders. She posed with a sultry stare and a bit of a grin on her face as she reached up to grab at the ends of her mane.

Hilde sat on a bed made with crisp, white sheets in the picture, and donned a full glam makeup look for the shot. Osland decided on a lighter eyebrow, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She also added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a light pink color on her lips while accessorizing the smoking hot look with a gold bracelet around her wrist.

Hilde’s photo quickly earned over 8,000 likes and more than 200 comments from fans who rushed to show their love for the sexy snap.

“A stunning beauty,” one of Hilde’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“So fit it’s unreal,” another admirer gushed over the blond beauty.

“What an amazing woman,” a third comment read.

“This is the best,” another fan simply stated.

Just Richest reports that Hilde was born in Norway in 1987 and later moved to Melbourne, Australia. She grew up with a real love for singing and dancing, and even competed on Idol Norway, where she made it into the top 40.

Loading...

The outlet claims that the model is also a seasoned dancer who is versed in ballet, jazz, and tap, which she studies at Patrick Studios in Australia. She’s also previously appeared on the Disney show As the Bell Rings.

Hilde’s networth is said to be in the six figures as she partners with companies to promote brands such as ASOS and White Fox on her Instagram account, which boasts over 1.6 million followers.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Hilde Osland’s gorgeous good looks and steamy pictures by following the model on her social media account, which she updates on the daily.