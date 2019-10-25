Ariel Winter Accidentally Exposes Chest In String Crop Top Wardrobe Malfunction

Ariel Winter has suffered a major wardrobe malfunction, no two ways about it. The Modern Family star has made The Daily Mail’s headlines today for accidentally exposing her chest, with the newspaper needing to insert a digital black bar over the 21-year-old’s nipple.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail accompanied a report of the sitcom actress enjoying an outing with her friends. The star was photographed leaving Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios and was seen wearing an outfit that was both casual and sexy.

Ariel was rocking a tight pair of black jeans with high-heeled boots, and while these did wonders for the actress’s gym-honed legs, the crop top seemed to be the issue. Ariel squeezed her curves into the black string Playboy tank, although an unfortunate moment did see Ariel spill out of her top, leaving the actress compromised.

Bar the mishap, Ariel was looking fabulous as usual. She had added a designer injection into her ensemble by virtue of an Yves Saint Laurent handbag. Winter’s black hair was tied up into a messy bun, with the star seeming minimally made up simply rocking a little eye makeup. The overall look was perfect for an evening at an amusement park.

Ariel’s outing may have brought a compromising moment, but it did see the actress having fun with her friends. The newspaper’s report showed Ariel hugging a male pal in a platonic way. Rumors that the star had ended her relationship with Levi Meaden began swirling when she was spotted on a sushi “date,” with the star not taking long after her dinner to confirm her split.

Ariel has been making headlines this year not only for splitting from boyfriend Meaden but also due to the end of the Modern Family show that made the star so famous. The actress has spoken out about her feelings as the sitcom ends, with words suggesting that it really will prove the end of an era for Ariel.

“It’s sad, obviously. It’s not something that we want. We love each other and we love our show and obviously we’d love to make many more. But it’s been 11 years and I think everybody’s ready to do new things but it’s obviously going to be really sad that we won’t get to see each other every week,” the star said, as USA Today reports.

Wardrobe malfunctions seem to have hit a fair few celebrities this year. The Venice Film Festival saw former Teen Mom OG member Farrah Abraham expose her nether regions on the red carpet, and model Kaia Gerber recently exposed her chest in a sheer shirt at fashion week.