‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For November Sweeps Tease Big Developments Throughout Port Charles

It’s almost time for the November sweeps period to begin and General Hospital spoilers suggest that there’s great stuff on the horizon. What will happen with the Franco Baldwin/Drew Cain situation? Will Peter August’s misdeeds be revealed to Maxie Jones? Is Nina Reeves playing Valentin Cassadine, and is her real biological daughter perhaps already in Port Charles? Will Nikolas Cassadine show up alive?

According to SheKnows Soaps, Peter will continue his battle to keep his secrets undercover and his relationship with Maxie intact, even as it makes life more difficult for Jason Morgan and Sam McCall. General Hospital spoilers detail that Sam will face a bench trial, and it seems she’ll end up rooming with a very dangerous cellmate at Pentonville.

Brad Cooper’s anxiety over the Wiley situation will continue to keep him flustered and General Hospital spoilers hint that Julian Jerome may turn on Brad at some point soon. Something will arise that forces Julian to make an enormous decision about his life, and teasers seem to suggest this might be connected to Wiley.

General Hospital spoilers signal that the identity of the person following Ava Jerome will be revealed soon. In addition, something big regarding Mikkos Cassadine’s will is going to emerge soon and this will shake things up for many people in Port Charles.

The judge will soon make a decision in Franco’s competency hearing, and no matter what the decision is, it will cause additional chaos for both Franco and Drew’s loved ones. General Hospital spoilers suggest that Dr. Kim Nero might have another bombshell or two to drop and she may end up leaving Port Charles soon.

There’s a big Halloween party on the way for those in Port Charles, and spoilers note that there will be both tricks and treats for everybody. It seems that viewers can expect several significant reveals to be shown during this party and those should set the stage for a wild November.

Anna Devane is set to return to Port Charles soon and fans cannot wait to see how this impacts the situation with Dr. Hamilton Finn, Hayden Barnes, and Violet Finn. General Hospital spoilers also share that Carly Cortinthos will soon uncover a big secret of some sort, and it’s something that could significantly impact Sonny Corinthos if it were to become public.

Viewers can surely expect to see some chaotic developments related to both Nelle Benson and Ryan Chamberlain, and Soap Central details that Cassandra Pierce will be shaking things up again soon as well. Alexis Davis will be facing health issues, Michael Corinthos and Sasha Gilmore will face some struggles in their relationship.

Fans may not get everything they want with the upcoming November sweeps period, but General Hospital spoilers hint that it’ll be a month jam-packed with revelations and shockers and people are anxious to get started.