Bella Thorne Opts For Skintight Leather Look After Shaking Her Booty In Tiny Bikini

Bella Thorne looked smoking hot in a stunning leather look on Thursday night as she attended the opening of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Guitar Hotel along with many other stars.

In photos from the event, Bella is seen slaying in a pair of skintight, black leather pants, which boasted laces up her legs and down the front. The pants hugged all of Thorne’s curves, including her tiny waist and booty, per The Daily Mail.

The Babysitter star paired the pants with a white strapless bodysuit that showcased her ample cleavage, and then added a black leather coat, which she draped over her shoulders. Bella accessorized with her signature nose ring, multiple chains around her neck, a watch on her wrist, rings on her fingers, and a pair of nude heels with spike embellishments.

Bella wore her long, red-brown hair parted down the center and opted for loose waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders. She wore an understated glam look for the event, which consisted of shimmering eye shadow, long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, highlighter on her face, and a dark pink gloss on her plump lips.

Although the outfit flaunted the actress’ curves, it had nothing on her tiny blue bikini, which she danced around in on Instagram earlier this week.

However, Bella doesn’t mind showing some skin, and even opened up about her love for racy photos and videos during an interview with Good Morning America over the summer.

“I like sexy. So for me, it’s okay,” she said. “I love skin, like I love seeing skin …. I like sexy girls, I like sexy guys.. I like sexy in general, you know?”

However, she’s not oblivious to the fact that social media has taken a toll on people’s images and perceptions, claiming that “Instagram is our worst mask of ourselves.”

Thorne also opened up about a bit of a career shift coming in her future, revealing that acting won’t be her main priority any longer and that she’s going to transition into writing and directing more projects.

“That’s definitely when I feel most happy when I do. So I feel I have to go more towards that, cause I like … I like being happy,” she admitted.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Bella Thorne’s racy looks by following the actress on her social media accounts, where she posts steamy updates on a regular basis for her over 21 million followers.