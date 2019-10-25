Emily Simpson On How ‘RHOC’ Helped Her Marriage To Shane, Thoughts On Returning For Season 15

Emily Simpson's marriage is the best it's ever been.

Following years of what appeared to be intense strife on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Emily revealed that despite the “stress” of Season 14, which she said what both emotional and physical, her relationship with Shane is actually in a great place.

“My marriage is in a better place than it ever has been in my whole life, and I think that’s because there’s a level of self-awareness that would have never been there if it wouldn’t have been right there in front of, um, you know, Shane’s face or me,” Emily told The Daily Dish podcast on October 24.

Throughout her two seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Emily has received tons of criticism from her fans and followers in regard to her husband’s behavior and the things he’s said about her on the show. Some of her online audience members have even slammed her for staying with the father of her three children. However, according to her, there’s much more to Shane than what viewers have seen on the show.

In addition to Shane benefiting from seeing himself on the show, and getting an outside look at their marriage, Emily said he also learned more about his wife from people who watch the series and told him that he has “a great wife” and was acting like “an a**” to her. That said, Emily told the podcast hosts that Shane would likely never admit to learning anything from the show.

Although Emily has dealt with more than her fair share of criticism throughout her years on the show, she said “yes” when asked if she would return for a potential 15th season of the series.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Emily appeared on Watch What Happens Live earlier this month, where she admitted that while her husband Shane has been faced with a lot of backlash over the way he behaves on the show, he wasn’t bothered by it “at all.” She then said that in addition to Simon van Kempen, her husband has been compared to a number of other Real Housewives villains.

“I mean, he’s also been compared to Simon Barney. I think he’s compared to anyone people hate. So, it is what it is,” she said.

To see more of Emily, Shane, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.