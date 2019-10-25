Kanye West Says He Was Addicted To Sex, Is Now ‘A Son Of God, No Longer A Slave’

'Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel,' he says.

Kanye West told an interviewer that he was addicted to sex at one time, but now his job is to spread to gospel of Jesus Christ, Yahoo Celebrity reports.

Yeezy released his long-awaited album, Jesus Is King, on Apple Music’s Beats 1 on Thursday, and sat down for an interview to promote the album and to talk about what’s been on his mind while he’s been AWOL from the public eye for the past few months.

One thing that was on interviewer Zane Lowe’s mind was Kanye’s fondness for Donald Trump. West, you may remember, once showed up at the White House wearing a Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat, and palled around with Donald Trump for a while. Yeezy said that it was a bit of performance art aimed at trolling liberals.

“Liberals love art, right? I am unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time… So for the greatest artist in human existence to put a red hat on was like God’s practical joke to all liberals. Like, ‘Nooo, not Kanye!'”, he said.

At the time of his meeting with Trump, Kanye was in the midst of a public battle with mental illness. He says that he’s since been put on medication, which he claims was deliberately done to make him fat and to “kill the superhero.” He also compared himself to Kobe Bryant, who has been injured a few times in his career but hasn’t been defined by his injuries. West doesn’t want his career to be defined by his mental illness.

“My life does not end with this diagnosis, and I will not be stigmatized and discriminated against,” he said.

As for his new album, Kanye says that it was informed by his newfound role as an ambassador for Jesus Christ. Specifically, he says that it is now his job to “spread the gospel,” in light of the fact that Jesus has made him free. West says that, prior to his relationship with Jesus Christ, he got his needs met through high fashion, through expensive liquor, and of course, through sex and pornography. West says that he was fully addicted to both.

To honor Jesus, West says that, during the production of his album, he asked all of the producers, technicians, backup musicians, and everyone else working on it to fast during its production.

“There’s times I was asking people to not have premarital sex while they were working on the album…. I thought if we could all focus and fast… the power is increased,” he said.

Yeezy concluded by reiterating the idea that he hopes to run for president some day, saying that “we’re working on some things.” He didn’t elaborate.