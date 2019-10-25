‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Admits She ‘Pissed Off’ Someone At Bravo Before Demotion, Unveils A New Project

Vicki Gunvalson thinks she knows why she was demoted.

Vicki Gunvalson believes she upset someone behind-the-scenes at Bravo TV before being demoted to a part-time role on the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly magazine, Gunvalson explained the reasoning behind her sudden demotion and suggested that it was something she did that led her producers to give her a lesser role for the new episodes.

“I have no idea, but obviously I pissed someone off at Bravo,” she said, according to an October 24 report from Champion Daily.

As for who she may have upset, Gunvalson admitted that she wasn’t sure and added that she has no idea what went wrong between them. Gunvalson then said that she believes that the network was in the market for some “new blood” after years of featuring her on their hit series.

Following Gunvalson’s surprising demotion, which came after she starred on all 13 seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County in a full-time role, the longtime reality star has channeled her professional roots in the insurance industry into a new project entitled Financial Wellness With Vicki.

According to the Champion Daily report, the company will be offering its clients money and life advise, as well as the professional opine of an insurance and financial expert. In addition, they will be receiving guidance from Gunvalson herself during a weekly Wine Wednesday date with a friend. On the company’s website, the experience is described as a “life-changing mentorship community lead by the highly accomplished insurance and financial expert, Vicki Gunvalson.”

During the weekly Wine Wednesdays sessions, Gunvalson will be seen enjoying a glass of wine on video with her clients as she shares her personal knowledge with them.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gunvalson spoke to Us Weekly magazine earlier this month about another new project she has in the works with her Real Housewives of Orange County cast members, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador.

Loading...

A Tres Amigas spinoff “is a good idea, and definitely would be a lot of fun,” she explained to the outlet of a show with Judge and Beador.

“Personally,” she added, “I think our own TV show touring the United States would be a blast.”

Although the show has been rumored to be in the works for the past several months, Bravo TV has not yet announced any plans to air a series with the three women.

To see more of Gunvalson and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.