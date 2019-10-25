Miley Cyrus Claims She ‘Will Work For Sex’ While Sporting Cheeky T-Shirt In L.A.

Miley Cyrus never seems to care what anyone thinks about her, and her latest wardrobe choice proves it. The “Slide Away” singer was snapped by the paparazzi in Los Angeles on Thursday as she donned a cheeky t-shirt that claimed she would “work for sex.”

The Daily Mail reports that Miley was spotted rocking the top during an L.A. outing, and that she paired the white t-shirt with some blue Adidas joggers and leopard-print sneakers.

Miley also added multiple gold chains around her neck, rings on her fingers, and bracelets on her wrists. She included gold hoop earrings and some round sunglasses as she also accessorized the look with an oversize bag slung over her shoulder.

Cyrus wore her long, blond hair pulled back in a messy ponytail and seemed to go for a minimal makeup look, sporting pink blush on her cheeks, defined eyebrows, and a light pink lip.

Miley strolled the streets of Hollywood as she held her phone up, possibly talking to someone like her new boyfriend Cody Simpson, whom she’s seemingly been getting serious with over the past month following her splits from both husband Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter in just the span of a few months.

While many fans are really liking the pairing of Miley and Cody, at least one person believes that Cyrus will end up back in Hemsworth’s arms.

Miley’s close friend and former touring partner, Amazon Ashley, recently told Hollywood Life that she believes the singer will reunite with Liam, and that their split is just another bump in the road for the couple.

“This is just another chapter. I wouldn’t be surprised if they got back together again. In my heart, I feel like they are destined for each other. They keep finding their way back to each other. I feel like the happiest I’ve ever seen her is with Liam,” Ashley told the outlet.

“Liam gives her a happy vibe I’ve never seen with anyone else. She’s at her best with him, and vice versa. In my heart, I want to see them make it work. They take breaks from each other. I see pictures of him out on dates with other girls, and right now they are having space from each other,” Miley’s friend added.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus certainly seems happy with Cody Simpson as the pair have been flaunting their relationship all over social media for weeks. Fans looking to see more of the duo should follow the pair on Instagram.