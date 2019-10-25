Katelyn Runck Turns Up The Heat & Goes Braless Under Unbuttoned Dress

When it comes to looking sexy, fitness model Katelyn Runck seems to have it all figured out. In her latest Instagram update, the brunette bombshell looked smoking hot in a dress that showed off her incredible curves.

The update consisted of three photos in which Katelyn wore a red dress covered in white polka dot hearts. Katelyn opted to turn up the sex appeal by unbuttoning the dress all the way to her waist. Katelyn was braless under the open dress, and the look revealed a good deal of her ample cleavage. The open front also gave fans a peek at her sculpted abs. The beauty also left several of the buttons near the bottom of the dress unbuttoned, giving her the perfect opportunity to show off her toned legs. The snug ensemble highlighted Katelyn’s hourglass figure as she stood outside.

Katelyn went with a light and natural makeup look that included dark brows and a nude gloss on her lips. She wore her hair down in loose waves. She opted for no accessorizes, letting the look be all about her fabulous figure. She teamed the dress with a pair of black wedge sandals to complete her chic look.

The first snap showed Katelyn posing near a wall. With one arm on her head and one knee out of the front of the dress, she gave the camera a sultry look. The second photo showed the stunner from farther away, capturing her entire body in the frame. Katelyn turned up the heat in the third shot, and pulled down on the front of her dress while pulling the bottom of the dress open to expose her leg.

In the post’s caption, Katelyn encouraged her followers to believe in themselves.

Many of her fans appreciated the message, but others also appreciated the way she made the dress look sexy.

“These pics get me through the days, love the inspiration you give also,” wrote one admirer.

“The only woman that can make a soccer mom dress look sexy,” a second fan joked.

It does seem that Katelyn can make anything look good. Most of her Instagram page is filled with photos in which she showcases her enviable figure. Most of the time, she is wearing skimpy bikinis. As The Inquisitr reported earlier in the month, she rocked a crop top and bikini bottoms. But the beauty also wears all kinds of outfits that accentuate her shape.

Fans wanting to see more of Katelyn can follow her Instagram account.