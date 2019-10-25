‘Will & Grace’ Star Meghan Mullally Missed Two Tapings Of Reboot Series Over Reported Feud With Debra Messing

Will and Grace star Meghan Mullally is reportedly feuding with co-star Debra Messing and has missed two tapings of the reboot of the wildly popular NBC series, which returned to debut the sitcom’s final season of shows on Thursday, October 24.

Us Weekly reported that the actress, who plays brassy socialite Karen Walker, took a temporary leave of absence from filming two episodes of the final season of the series. The two episodes that Meghan will be absent from will air later this season. Rumors had been brewing of an issue between the two female co-stars since filming for the series Season 11 began.

TV Line reported that the women stopped following each other on Instagram, and Mullally has also unfollowed Sean Hayes on social media. Hayes plays Karen’s best friend Jack McFarland.

Series co-star Eric McCormack, who plays Will Truman, told Us Weekly that the four co-stars, who have worked together on and off since Will & Grace first premiered in 1998, “get along like a house on fire, we always have.”

Will & Grace ran for seven seasons on NBC before ending in 2005. The show was revamped for a 2017 debut and the cast announced in July on Instagram that its current season, the show’s 11th, would be it’s last.

The show reboot came after the four core cast members came together to film an election short that reunited the quartet after a decade and proved that the magic between the actors was still there and the once-successful show was worthy of a revival.

During its initial run, Will & Grace earned 16 Emmy Awards and 83 nominations over its eight-season run reported Entertainment Weekly, with each member of the cast receiving at least one win for their performance throughout the series.

In the initial series finale, the characters of Will and Grace had a falling out until they crossed paths once again while moving their respective children into college. Ironically, their children would, according to the first run ender in 2005, get married.

The reboot did not pick up where the original series left off. Instead, in its first moments, it featured the character of Karen, who was seen sleeping at Will’s apartment, awaken from a dream where Will and Grace had married their respective partners and had children who married each other. The characters later reveal to Karen that they have no children and are both separated, and Grace is staying at Will’s apartment while her divorce is finalized.

The show’s final season debuted with a bombshell that Grace is pregnant after a trip to Europe where she lived a wild and free life, sleeping with several different men. Will would later reveal that he and his fiance McCoy are planning to have their own child, as are Jack and his new husband Estefan.

Will & Grace airs on NBC Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET.