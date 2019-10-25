‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, October 24: Liam Expresses Concern About Douglas

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, October 24 features Bill Spence (Don Diamont) who paid a visit to his son. He was unhappy that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) was engaged to Sally Spectra (Darin Brooks). When Wyatt questioned Bill’s motives, Bill confessed that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) had asked him to speak to Wyatt about his engagement. Wyatt was upset that his parents were meddling in his affairs, per She Knows Soaps.

Wyatt was surprised that Bill would even ask him about his feelings concerning Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), after all that she had done to hurt the family. Bill clarified that he wasn’t over her role in Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) kidnapping but she had done a good deed for Katie Logan (Heather Tom). Bill knew that Wyatt would also have conflicting emotions about Flo if he was feeling the same way. Bill just wanted Wyatt to be sure about what he was getting himself into.

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) arrived at Forrester Creations while his father was busy with a dress fitting. He told Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) wanted him to sign away his parental rights. Thomas handed the adoption papers to him. Ridge was shocked when he learned that his wife was behind the idea. Ridge was not going to let them take Thomas’ son away and immediately left for the Logan estate.

At Brooke’s house, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) did not understand why Brooke and Hope were insisting that they adopt Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). He felt that they could explore other avenues while Thomas got the help that he needed. He knew what it was like to grow up without a father and he felt that adoption may not be in Douglas’s best interest. However, Brooke and Hope remained adamant that they wanted it to be legal.

Just then, Ridge and Thomas barged into the house. Ridge wanted to know if Brooke ambushed his son. Brooke confessed that she had drawn up adoption papers behind his back, before her husband blasted her. He warned her not to threaten his son and that nobody was going to take Douglas away from them.

The Inquisitr reports that both Liam and Ridge are unhappy with the pushy Logan women in their lives. In typical soap opera fashion, it’s only a matter of time before they realize that there are other women who are less demanding than Hope and Brooke.

