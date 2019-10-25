Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Rocks Barely-There Thong Swimsuit In Sizzling Instagram Update

Australian vixen Abby Dowse is always tantalizing her 1.5 million Instagram followers with snaps that show off her insane body. The blond bombshell isn’t afraid to flaunt her curves in barely-there attire, and frequently dons skimpy bikinis or lingerie that highlight her assets.

In her latest Instagram update, Dowse shared a picture of herself in a one-piece swimsuit rather than her standard bikini. However, the fact that it was a one-piece didn’t mean that the suit offered any more coverage. In fact, the minuscule one-piece revealed more skin than the average bikini might.

Dowse rocked a one-piece that dipped down to her lower back, leaving almost her entire back exposed. The bottom of the suit was a thong style that put all the attention on her curvy rear, and she posed at a slight angle with her back facing the camera to highlight that. Fans weren’t able to see the front of the suit from the particular angle of the shot she posted, but a tantalizing hint of side boob was visible in the snap. The suit was made from a pink and orange printed fabric that seemed like the perfect choice for a tropical vacation. Dowse’s hair was wet in the picture, cascading down her back in soaking strands, and her skin was bronzed from time in the sun.

She sat on the edge of a stunning pool with plenty of lush greenery visible in the background. Across the pool from her was a luxurious cabana that seemed like the perfect place to lay in the shade for a while.

Though Dowse didn’t include a geotag in the post, it’s safe to assume that the snap was taken when she was on vacation in Bali, Indonesia, as her caption references the fact that she wants to return to the exotic destination.

The shot, in addition to being sizzling hot, was an ad for the online retailer Fashion Nova. Dowse has worked with the brand in several posts before, sharing skimpy outfits with her followers that come from the retailer.

Her followers loved the throwback to Bali, and the post quickly racked up over 14,700 likes.

Loading...

“You look beautiful,” one follower commented on the post.

“You are incredibly gorgeous, such a mind blowing goddess,” another fan said.

One fan added “was the longest day ever with no post from you. Almost forgot how stunning you are.”

While Dowse shares plenty of pictures in which she’s wearing nothing but swimwear or lingerie, sometimes she mixes things up by posting snaps in which she’s actually clothed — mostly. Just yesterday, the Australian hottie shared a snap of herself in smoking hot black lingerie, worn underneath a pair of ripped jeans. The jeans were unbuttoned and she pulled them down slightly to reveal her black lacy underwear as she teased her fans.