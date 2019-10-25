Chanel West Coast Looks Smoking Hot In Tiny Leopard-Print Shorts & Black Boots At Soccer Game

Chanel West Coast went glam for her latest outing, and she didn’t hold back when it came to enjoying herself. The Ridiculousness star looked smoking hot as she headed to a soccer game this week wearing a tiny little outfit to showcase her incredible curves.

Chanel documented her soccer game adventure on her Instagram story on Thursday night. She posted some videos from the game, revealing that she was surprised how hard the fans cheered during the match. She also shared photos with some of the fans, showing off her outfit, which consisted of some tiny leopard-print shorts that were even racier than her recent tight neon getup.

The bottoms left little to the imagination as they barely covered the TV personality’s curvy booty and exposed her long, lean legs. Chanel paired the skimpy shorts with a black and gold soccer jersey and some knee-high black boots, which surely had her turning heads at the game.

The rapper also accessorized the look with multiple gold chains around her neck, a bracelet on her wrist, large gold hoop earrings, and some trendy black sunglasses.

Chanel had her brown hair parted to the side and styled in old Hollywood glam curls. She also appeared to sport a full face of makeup, which consisted of defined eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip as she threw up her signature “W” sign with one hand and posed with her other hand on her hip as fans went wild behind her.

Earlier this year, Chanel spoke up about some personal issues during a quick chat with Hollywood Life. The Instagram fan favorite talked about keeping her romantic relationships private from her fans, and even revealed whether or not she would pose nude for Playboy.

Although Chanel is known to get a bit racy with her photos and videos, the rapper says that she would “would never do any pictures fully nude.”

As for her stunning social media snaps, Chanel claims that it’s not all about having the perfect body, although staying fit definitely helps.

“I’m really good with my angles in pictures, but I do watch what I eat. I think finding the right clothes that flatter your body is everything because in the past, I wasn’t as aware. Back when low-rise jeans were in, that was the worst thing ever for me. I’ve got high hips,” West Coast stated.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Chanel West Coast by following her on her Instagram account, which she frequently updates for her fans.