‘RHOA’ Star Phaedra Parks, 45, Rocks A Tiny Swimsuit To Show Her Serious Curves

Phaedra's flashing her serious curves in a hot new photo.

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks is leaving seriously little to the imagination as she rocked a very tiny swimsuit in a hot new shot posted to her Instagram account this week. The reality star proudly revealed her curves in the skimpy one-piece as she celebrated the season of the Scorpio.

The reality star – who said bye bye to the Bravo reality series in 2017 – shared a sizzling photo of herself pretending to talk on a public payphone as she stood with her side to the camera and her hand on her hip.

Flaunting her undeniable body confidence for the whole world to see, the 45-year-old mom of two put her booty on full display as she flashed some skin in the dark floral one-piece, which was completely backless.

Phaedra had her long hair straight and flowing down past her shoulders as she posed for the camera for her latest Instagram snap, and it’s safe to say that her 2.5 million followers were most definitely impressed with what they saw.

In the comments section of the upload, which has already received more than 95,000 likes, fans heaped praise on the gorgeous TV personality and author who will celebrate her 46th birthday on October 26.

“We’re here for it hun,” one fan commented on her swimwear upload, while another Instagram user wrote on Phaedra’s snap, “Go girl.”

A third person wrote after seeing Parks’ skimpy swimsuit display, “Yaaassss.”

Others simply left fire emoji on the star’s sizzling new upload.

This certainly isn’t the first time the ex-RHOA star has flashed her curves on social media, though.

It was only back in August that the southern beauty shared another snap with her million of followers that had her posing in another skimpy cut-out swimsuit during a vacation with her two sons.

That photo showed Parks enjoying some family time in the water with her boys, 6-year-old Dylan and 9-year-old Ayden, as they vacationed together in what appeared to be a very tropical location.

Loading...

Phaedra’s latest swimwear snaps come shortly after the reality star got candid about her personal life, opening up about her new love as she announced back in July that she was dating Medina Islam.

“I didn’t date for four years and so I put my foot into the man pond I guess about nine months to a year ago,” she told DailyMailTV of her new man over the summer.

“I dated a guy and that didn’t quite work out and so I found another guy that’s more suitable for me,” Parks continued in the interview, adding that she was feeling “happy” and “excited” about her new love.