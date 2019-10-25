Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper’s Ex, Smoulders In High Fashion Photo Shoot

Irina Shayk, the ex-girlfriend of actor Bradley Cooper, is smoldering in a high fashion photoshoot pic that the in-demand model uploaded to her Instagram page. The mesmerizing snap appears to allow Irina to be able to look directly into the eyes of the person viewing the picture, creating a stunning effect.

The model tagged photographer Hugo Comte in the photo but otherwise did not provide a caption. Hugo Comte, per a biography posted on Management Artists, has developed a way to photograph models and their attitudes, capturing their strong side with a personal way to paint beauty. This is very apparent in Irina’s photo, where her strength shines through in the deeply personal photo.

Irina, who returned to modeling shortly after her split with Cooper in mid-2019, is wearing what appears to be a white wrap-top jumpsuit with a black piping accent in the photo. The model’s shoulders are covered by a red, blue and white scarf, her makeup and hair casually framing her face, which is highlighted with dewey makeup and smoky eyes.

Fans were thrilled to see the dreamy pic of the model and mother of Cooper’s daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

Many fans commented with a fire emoji, reacting to the overall look of the high fashion photo. One Instagram user called Irina a “mesmerizing, gorgeous, and stunning beauty.”

Another fan said the photo was “beautiful” while a third-social media user noted of the model, “she is so hot.”

The Inquisitr previously reported in June that Irina moved out of the home she and the actor shared along with their young daughter.

Irina and Bradley split months after he was nominated for three Academy Awards in the categories of Best Actor, Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay for the film A Star Is Born, where he played a musician in the decline of his career, Jackson Maine, who falls hard for a young singer and songwriter Ally, played by Lady Gaga, who is just beginning her career in the music business.

Irina and the actor, who had been dating for three years prior to their split, were always notoriously private about their relationship. The model said to British Glamour of her decision to not speak publicly on her private life, “I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great—but I think it’s all about personal choice.”

She followed that statement with, “Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.”

The couple’s split was rumored to be in part, to Bradley’s dedication to his career, leaving precious little time for his relationship with the superstar model reported Glamour.