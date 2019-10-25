Padma Lakshmi, 49, Wows In A Red Bikini At The Beach In Miami

Padma put her bikini body on display.

Padma Lakshmi put her flawless bikini body on display during a trip to Miami, Florida. The gorgeous Top Chef host showed off her impressive body confidence in a new photo posted to her Instagram account on October 23 as she splashed around in the ocean.

The 49-year-old mom of one hit the water in her bikini in the photo she proudly showed off to her 602,000 followers on the social media site. She heated up Instagram by flashing a whole lot of skin in the fun two-piece.

In the snap, Padma looked pretty shocked as she took a dip in the water. She had her mouth agape while rocking a red-hot halter neck bikini. The star paired her plunging bright red top with a pair of matching bottoms that featured ties across both hips.

The TV host had her long, brunette hair flowing down and rocked a pair of aviator shades on her eyes while hitting the water in the sunshine state, flashing her seriously toned abs in the pretty revealing two-piece.

But Padma also showed off her ability to poke a little fun at herself in the caption. There, she took a jab at her own surprised look by urging her hundreds of thousands of followers to come up with their own captions for the bikini photo.

Many took the star up on her offer, coming up with their own hilarious responses, while others were a little more distracted by Padma’s fit and toned body.

“Life goals. Period,” one person commented, while another simply wrote, “Wow.”

Padma’s latest look comes shortly after she opened up about feeling more confident in her body just last month as she vowed to stop wearing shapewear under her clothes.

The star got very candid about her weight while walking the red carpet for the 2019 Emmy Awards, admitting that she’d gained a few pounds recently but was still feeling more confident than ever while learning not to be so concerned about her body.

“I haven’t had time to diet, so I’m about 146 pounds right now,” she told Us Weekly, admitting that she’s been working so hard that she hasn’t been watching what she eats as much as normally would.

“I’m lucky because I gained weight exponentially, everywhere. I don’t care,” Padma then continued, before adding, “I’m done trying to squeeze my bum into something that is too small. I don’t care.”

