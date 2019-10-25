Rita Ora Gets Wet & Flirty In Sultry Throwback Photos At The Lake

Rita Ora is in a nostalgic mood, judging by her most recent Instagram post. On Friday morning, the British singer took to the popular social media platform to drop a bunch of throwback photos from her trip to Switzerland this summer, and sent pulses racing among her adoring Ritabots — the collective name given to Rita’s fans.

Photographed at the lake — most likely Lake Geneva, judging by the geotag on her post, which indicated that the snapshots were taken in the famous resort town of Montreux — Rita put on a coquettish display as she soaked up the sun in a backless swimsuit. Her latest update came straight from the water and saw the “Only Want You” singer posing amid the soft waves as she rocked the trendy one-piece — a chic striped design that added a playful touch to the sun-kissed photoshoot.

All in all, the 28-year-old hottie posted three black-and-white snaps, each of them portraying her in a different pose. While the lakeside shoot was not necessarily focused on flaunting her incredible figure, Rita nevertheless sent some seriously sultry vibes, thrilling fans with her flirty smile and giving a glimpse of her famous curves in a tasteful, laid-back display.

“You leave me speechless always,” one follower commented on the photos, doubling the compliment with a trio of flattering emoji.

Shared with her 15.5 million Instagram followers in the early hours of the morning, the new pics garnered more than 109,000 likes within the first hour of being live.

Though she missed “Throwback Thursday” by just a few hours, Rita caused quite the sensation among her fans with the triple update. The throwback photos showed her looking fabulous as she enjoyed some well-deserved down-time at the lake, taking a quick dip in the refreshing water and sunning her beautiful body on the rocky lake bank.

The first photo in the bunch saw Rita striking a mermaid pose in the shallows as she rested her elbows on the river bank, with her body still submerged in the clear, sparkling water. The Kosovo-born beauty sported a dreamy smile on her gorgeous face and rocked the wet-hair look, suggesting that she had gone for a swim before stopping to pose for the sun-drenched snaps. Snapped as she softly emerged from the waves, Rita shot a kittenish look at the camera, showing quite a bit of skin in the open-back swimsuit. The “Hot Right Now” hitmaker bared her shoulders and lower back, and flashed a glimpse of her pert derriere. Ever the glam queen, the added glitz to the sexy look with a collection of stylish bracelets that adorned her wrist.

“Mermaids are real,” quipped one fan, adding three heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“Oh my God… ur smile killing me [sic],” penned another Instagram user, clearly entranced by Rita’s stunning look.

A swipe to the next slide showed Rita gazing into the distance with a captivated look on her face. Her lips were slightly parted in a provocative way and her eye were squinting in reaction to the glaring sun. Photographed in a similar pose, the British songstress lifted up her head to expose her delicate neck — and showcase more of her glitzy accessories. The photo revealed that Rita was also wearing an assortment of chain and pendant necklaces that added a glamorous touch to the casual swimsuit shoot.

The third photo in the bunch showed Rita looking dripping wet as the gorgeous singer sprung her enviable body out of the water to rest on a rocky outcrop on the lake bank. The pic gave a more detailed look at her chic swimsuit, while also offering a copious view of her curves.

As fans might remember, Rita traveled to Switzerland in early July to perform at the Montreux Jazz Festival. She documented the experience with an entire collage of eye-catching photos posted to Instagram right after the show, and which saw her showcasing her taut waistline and flat tummy in a daring white crop top designed into a flame-like pattern. She completed the look with skintight flared leggings in a matching white color and accessorized with a phenomenal gold choker, one encrusted with red gemstones.

This is not the first time that Rita has taken to Instagram to share throwback photos from this summer. Last week, the singer wowed fans with a collection of bikini shots that saw her flaunting her spectacularly fit beach body in an array of revealing swimsuits.