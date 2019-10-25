Heidi Klum Teases Couples Costume With Tom Kaulitz Ahead Of Annual Halloween Bash: ‘I Want To Outdo Myself’

The supermodel will take her costume to the next level for 2019.

Heidi Klum says she will go all out for her Halloween costume this year, and she’ll have a little help from her husband of eight months, Tom Kaulitz. The supermodel told Entertainment Tonight that she plans to do something “very special” in honor of the 20th anniversary of her epic Halloween bash that she first hosted in 2000 in New York City.

Last year, Klum dressed in head-to-toe prosthetics as Princess Fiona alongside Kaulitz, who dressed as Shrek. The mom of four said her man is “game” for another couples costume again this year, and she promised the joint costume theme will be even more elaborate than ever.

The modeling legend admitted that she puts pressure on herself to take things to a new level each year.

“I want to outdo myself every year again,” Klum said.

For 2019, Klum’s costume will be even more cumbersome than usual.

“I’m going to have a very hard time walking, and it’s going to take a really long time putting it together.”

Klum dished that she never does a “dress rehearsal” for her Halloween costumes due to the time and expense that it takes to apply them.

“I never try it before [Halloween], all the different prosthetics, because it costs a lot of money and to make these pieces takes hours. When I turned myself into a really old woman, it took like, 12 hours, so you don’t really rehearse any of this stuff. You do it on the day and you hope that it works out. So far it always did, but you never know.”

That means it’s one and done for the superstar model, who in the past has dressed as a goddess, a crow, and Michael Jackson’s Thriller monster in makeup sessions that can last more than 10 hours.

Last week, Klum posted a teaser of her 2019 Halloween costume to Instagram, which showed her prosthetic mask mold being made.

The mom of four, who once again is working with prosthetic makeup designer Mike Marino for her costume, will make a full reveal of the over-the-top design on the morning of Oct. 31 when she poses in the window of the Amazon store on 34th Street in New York City.

The Project Runway alum told Entertainment Weekly that she starts planning for her costumes in June because there is so much that needs to be done.

Heidi Klum also told ET there is no end in sight for her annual Big Apple bash. Before her Halloween tradition started in 2000, she noted that there was no other really cool party in New York City so she figured someone had to do it.