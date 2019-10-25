‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’ Saying A Short Goodbye To New York City Studio, Their Surprising New Destination

Live With Kelly and Ryan is saying a short goodbye to their iconic New York City studios for a week of shows that will broadcast live from Sin City in November. Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest announced on October 23 that they will be taking their show on the road to Las Vegas, Nevada.

The co-hosts revealed they will be shooting their morning talk and entertainment program at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas for four shows, which will air November 18-21. The shows will feature the usual mix of celebrity interviews, musical performances, and fun segments, where the twosome will likely be taking in all the fun that the Las Vegas strip has to offer.

Good Housekeeping revealed that tickets for all four shows have already sold out. The twosome will then return to their beloved New York City set to resume taping their show in its regular Upper West Side studios.

This is not the first time Live With Kelly and Ryan has gone on the road.

Fans of the long-running morning talk show have watched the twosome as they annually move their morning show to Los Angeles to broadcast the morning after the Acadamy Awards, filming in the same venue the Oscars are handed out, The Dolby Theater. There, the twosome keeps the party going from Hollywood’s biggest night with a mix of chats with winners, a recap all of the excitement from the night before and exclusive backstage interviews with the evening’s biggest stars.

Kelly and Ryan also take a yearly jaunt to Walt Disney World for a series of shows filmed shows in Orlando, Florida.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Kelly came under fire for stating on the morning talk show that her son Michael was living in “extreme poverty” on his own and she clapped back at those who misunderstood her statement.

Michael Consuelos has moved out of the family’s lush New York City home, which he shared with his mother Kelly, father Mark Consuelos, sister Lola and brother Joaquin and into a shared apartment in Brooklyn, New York in the Bushwick area of the lively boro. He works full time while finishing school and Kelly was relaying her feelings that for the first time, Michael has to pay his own way in life.

Kelly noted to a fan on Instagram that neither she nor husband Mark grew up with a silver spoon in their mouths and both had to work hard to achieve success in their lives. Her statement was meant to indicate that she wants her children to experience being an adult, out on their own away from their family fold for the first time and the issues that come along with that, including managing a budget and paying bills.

Live With Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays in syndication.