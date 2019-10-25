WWE Rumors: ‘SmackDown’ Tag Team Reportedly Fuels AEW Speculation With Recent Tweets

In the months leading up to Friday Night SmackDown‘s move to Fox and the WWE Superstar Draft that followed one week later, The Revival enjoyed a strong push on the blue brand, winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championships and forming a promising stable with longtime main-event mainstay Randy Orton. However, the draft put an end to the short-lived faction, as Orton was selected by Monday Night Raw while Revival members Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder remained on SmackDown.

According to WrestlingNews.co, Dawson and Wilder were reminiscing about their faction with Orton as they exchanged tweets on Thursday night, with the former talking about what “should’ve been” for the trio. As pointed out by the publication, Wilder replied with a tweet that might have hinted at The Revival’s rumored plans to join All Elite Wrestling when their contracts are up.

“What WILL be. Eventually.”

A previous report from The Inquisitr documented Orton’s possible AEW tease from earlier this week, where he took to Instagram to share a selfie that showed him standing in an elevator, next to a sign above the buttons that had the words “Elite Level” written on it. This drove speculation of a move to the rival promotion, especially since AEW World Champion Chris Jericho replied to the post and asked Orton to “send in a tape and some pix.”

Per WrestlingNews.co, Dawson, Wilder, and Orton’s contracts are believed to be expiring sometime early next year, hence the multiple rumors swirling around their future in WWE. The outlet explained that Orton is close friends with Jericho and AEW co-executive vice president Cody Rhodes, adding later on that two years ago, he challenged independent wrestling star Will Ospreay to a match tentatively scheduled for June 2020. This, as noted, might have been a hint at a more exact timeline for the expiry of his contract.

“Of course, it all depends on if Orton decides to take a massive money offer to stay with WWE,” WrestlingNews.co cautioned.

Meanwhile, both Revival members are close to Matt and Nick Jackson, aka The Young Bucks, and are thought of as a potentially good fit for AEW’s tag team division. Reports in January had also alleged that The Revival had asked for their releases from WWE, only for the company to refuse their request.

As reported earlier this year by Ringside News, both of the aforementioned teams have been teasing an in-ring feud on Twitter since 2017, with The Young Bucks tweeting late last year about the possibility of a match against The Revival, one where “everyone will rejoice” once it finally takes place.