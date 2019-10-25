Christina Milian Shows Off Huge Baby Bump In Skintight Garment With Thigh-High Boots

Pregnant star Christina Milian shared numerous shots of herself in Paris, France on her Instagram which saw her flaunting her baby bump.

The “Whatever You Want” hitmaker posed on the streets of the city in a skintight red T-shirt paired with a black leather jacket and thigh-high boots that covered the majority of her legs. She accessorized herself with a red bag, hoop earrings, and small circular sunglasses and sported her brunette locks down and straight.

Milian’s appeared to be glowing and very happy to show off her huge bump. Last weekend, The Inquisitr reported Milian claiming that her baby bump gave her “Coke bottle” curves.

For her caption, Christina mentioned that she is in Paris in the weekdays and then somewhere exotic when it comes to the weekend.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 159,000 likes and over 815 comments, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“Wow. Glowing and showing,” one user wrote.

“Hey bump!!!! You look beautiful,” another shared.

“Your maternity style is on point!!” a third mentioned adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“Slaying this pregnancy,” a fourth fan commented.

Milian revealed that will be giving birth to a baby boy with her boyfriend Matt Pokora, which People revealed. The pair have been dating since 2017 and will welcome their first child together next year.

Christina was previously married to The-Dream who she divorced in 2011, according to Global Grind. They have a daughter together, Violet, who is 9-years-old.

Violet has her own Instagram account which is run by her mom. Her page currently has more than 137,000 followers and racks up thousands of likes per post on average.

Milian has had a career lasting over two decades and has entertained her fans through music and acting.

Loading...

To date, she has released three studio albums — Christina Milian, It’s About Time, and So Amazin’.

On Spotify, she currently has more than 778,000 monthly listeners. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is “When You Look At Me.” Despite not having any full-length projects for over a decade, she still has a loyal following on streaming platforms who listen to her music around the world. Her last studio album was released in 2006.

In August, Christina stared in her own Netflix movie, Falling Inn Love, alongside Adam Demos. In the early 2000s, she acted in Love Don’t Cost A Thing with her ex-boyfriend, Nick Cannon, which The Inquisitr reported.

For those wanting to see more of Milian, should follow her Instagram account.