Karrueche Tran Stuns In Underwater Snap In A Cut-Out Swimsuit In The Bahamas

Karrueche's toned body was on full display in the Bahamas.

Karrueche Tran is making the most of her time in the Bahamas, and she’s posting all the sunny proof to Instagram. The gorgeous Claws actress showed off her flawless body in a new snap posted to her Instagram account on October 24 which featured her channelling her inner mermaid as she did some snorkelling in a sunny yellow swimsuit.

The 31-year-old beauty grabbed her snorkel and headed underwater as she visited Savannah Sound in Eleuthera, Bahamas, this week, as she shared a photo of herself that showed her half in and half out of the crystal-clear ocean while swimming.

Karrueche stunned fans in the gorgeous new vacation photo which showed off all her hard wok in the gym as she rocked the yellow one-piece which appeared high-cut to highlight her toned legs and featured small cut-outs across her side to flash just a little more skin. She paired the bright and sunny look with a bright blue snorkel as she took in all the sights under the water.

In the caption of the new upload, the star opened up about some important things she learned about mangroves during her Bahamas visit.

The comments section of the upload with flooded with sweet messages from Tran’s millions of fans, with many leaving face emoji with hearts for eyes alongside fire emoji after seeing her rocking the fun swimsuit look in the water.

The stunning swimsuit photo came shortly before Karrueche showed off her bikini body in another photo posted to the social media site on October 24 as she did a little chilling in a hammock.

The gorgeous star put her fit and toned body on full display in another vacation snap she shared with her more than 9 million followers on the social media site, this time rocking a skimpy pink bikini as she soaked up the sunshine.

That photo came shortly after Tran gave fans another look at her fit bikini body during her latest vacation earlier this week. There, the talented actress flashed some skin in another colorful number as she enjoyed the beating down sun in an orange bikini.

As for how she looks so good, Karrueche previously spilled some of her big secrets in an interview with Hollywood Life last month, revealing that staying hydrated is one of her main ways of keeping and looking so healthy.

“My one thing is, I drink lots of water. I know it sounds cliché, but I try to drink big bottles of water,” she said of how important water is to her daily routine.

Tran added, “I try to drink at least one a day, or two, but it should be three per day, so three liters a day.”