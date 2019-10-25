Demi Lovato Flaunts Cleavage In Incredible Marie Antoinette Halloween Costume

Demi Lovato looked almost unrecognizable in a blond wig.

Demi Lovato just became one of the first celebrities to show off her elaborate Halloween costume, and her fans are absolutely obsessed with her take on a famous French queen. They’re also simply happy to see new photos of the 27-year-old pop star.

Demi temporarily went MIA on Instagram after it was revealed that her Snapchat had been hacked. Fans were devastated when the hackers leaked supposed nude photos of the singer, and she disappeared from social media for a few days. Page Six reports that she returned to Instagram on Tuesday with a series of posts on her Instagram stories, but the more permanent pictures on her feed are what her fans are totally freaking out about.

In the two snapshots that she shared with her 74.8 million followers, Demi is rocking a sexed-up version of a Marie Antoinette costume. The first photo is a close-up shot of Demi’s beauty look, which includes pale white face powder, turquoise eye shadow, and dramatic false lashes that are long and lush. Demi also has a few small pearls glued around her eyes, and rose-colored lip products have been used to make her painted-on pout appear slightly smaller while giving her a perfect Cupid’s bow.

The camera was pointing down when Demi’s first photo was taken, so her cleavage is on full display.

Demi Lovato’s detailed costume consists of a yellow lace bustier with thin strings of pearls strung beneath each cup on the bust. A small cameo pendant has also been placed in the center of the lace-trimmed sweetheart neckline. The garment has powder blue sleeves adorned with bows and lacy ruffles, and its short skirt is made out of the same shiny blue fabric and layers of the yellow lace ruffles.

Demi completed her stunning ensemble with a pair of white fishnet stockings and yellow ankle boots with pointed toes and ribbon laces. On her head, she wore a theatrical blond bouffant wig.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer made sure to thank her glam team, hair stylist Paul Norton and makeup artist Etienne Ortega, for helping her bring her modern-day take on Marie Antoinette to life with their impressive artistry.

The early Halloween costume received rave reviews from Demi’s followers, with actress Debra Messing calling her regal look “AMAZINGGGGGGG!!!!!!”

“Wowww you look AMAZING,” another admirer agreed.

“Queen of Halloween WTF damn,” a third fan remarked.

“You killed it with this costume,” a fourth commented.

Demi has a reputation for rocking revealing Halloween costumes that knock her fans’ socks off. As reported by The Daily Mail, she’s previously dressed up in another cleavage-baring costume inspired by the late singer Selena Quintanilla. She’s also rocked a sexy cop costume with a naughty bondage twist.

Demi Lovato wrote that her Marie Antoinette costume is only “round 1,” so fans can likely look forward to the stunning star rocking more amazing ensembles before October is over.